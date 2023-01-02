An acid attack on a pastor in Kampala, Uganda, has left him with almost no vision. Pastor Frank Mutabaazi of Mbarara was ambushed by Muslim extremists and sprayed with acid on December 22nd.

The attack left the pastor with burns on his shoulder and face, causing him difficulty eating and speaking. He is also struggling with chronic pain and is unable to sleep without the aid of pain medication.

Pastor Suffers Severe Burns in Acid Attack After Delivering Sermon in Uganda

In an article in Christian Post, while returning home from an evening church service in Kampala, Pastor Frank Mutabaazi of Mbarara was approached by a man who claimed to be a congregation member. The man praised the pastor's sermon and requested a ride to the Busega area of western Kampala.

The pastor agreed and set out on the Kampala-Northern Bypass Highway. However, during the journey, the man began making several phone calls. As they reached the main road, the man signaled the pastor to stop the car.

Several other individuals emerged and sprayed the pastor with acid when he did, leaving him with severe burns and nearly no vision. The attack also left the pastor with burns on his shoulder and face, causing him difficulty eating and speaking. He also struggles with chronic pain and cannot sleep without pain medication.

They shouted at the pastor, claiming he was an enemy of their religion and not worthy of living. Before the attack, the pastor had received several threats on his phone, demanding that he stop evangelistic events in various parts of Uganda. One message stated that the sender had been monitoring the pastor's "evil activities" of converting people to Christianity and that his life was at risk.

According to The End Time News, the pastor had taken many precautions but never expected a Muslim to attend church disguised as a Christian. He is still struggling to recover and cannot file a police report. This attack is just one of many instances of persecution of Christians in Uganda that have been documented. While Uganda's constitution and laws protect religious freedom, including the right to convert, Muslims make up a small percentage of the population. They are concentrated in certain parts of the country.

The Issue of Islamic Extremism in Uganda

Uganda, a predominantly Christian country, has been facing a growing problem with Islamic extremism, leading to persecution in certain parts of the nation. Unfortunately, Pastor Frank Mutabaazi's story is not uncommon in Uganda, where converts to Islam often face pressure and harassment from their families and communities.

According to FaithWire, Christians face further restrictions in some areas, such as the seizure of church land and regulations to prevent Christianity's spread. In some cases, families who leave Islam have found that their children are no longer welcome at local schools. Those who have converted to Christianity have also been beaten, injured, and killed. It is important to pray for Mutabaazi as he recovers from the physical and emotional pain of the acid attack he suffered.

