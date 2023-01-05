On Saturday, the First Christian Church will work with Rise Against Hunger to pack meals that will be distributed worldwide. This partnership aims to make a difference in the fight against hunger and help those in need.

Church members will come together to volunteer their time and effort to prepare the meals. Through this event, the church hopes to make a significant impact in its community and beyond.

On Saturday, January 7th, the First Christian Church will host a meal-packing event from 10 a.m. to noon at their location on 3701 Taft Boulevard. During this time, volunteers will work together to package 20,000 meals consisting of rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables, and essential vitamins and minerals.

Rise Against Hunger to communities in need around the world will distribute these meals. The aim of this event is to combat hunger and provide nourishment to those who may otherwise go without. "The mission of 'Rise Against Hunger' is to end hunger by 2030," First Christian Church Senior Minister Dr. Mark Bender said in an article on Texas Homepage. "As a church, we are committed to modeling our faith through joyous service. We believe that preparing 20,000 meals at the beginning of 2023 is the first step in that process. And, it's a fun and beneficial way to engage our people in global service."

The First Christian Church has partnered with Rise Against Hunger for the past four years to package meals for those in need. Over the past three years, the church has contributed over 65,000 meals through this partnership, which have been distributed to Haiti, Honduras, and El Salvador.

Church's Meal-Packing Event Makes a Significant Impact in the Fight Against Hunger

Rise Against Hunger is a non-profit organization that has been working to combat hunger and promote nutrition and health education since 2005. To date, they have provided over 500 million meals through partnerships with small organizations like the First Christian Church. These meals have been distributed to 77 countries around the world and have helped to address issues such as gender inequality and child labor.

According to Rise Against Hunger, faith communities have the ability to make a significant impact on a global scale by hosting a hands-on international service project at their location. This organization offers the opportunity for communities to come together and make a difference in the lives of those in need through these types of events. Despite the constant changes happening in the world, the call to serve others is something that remains constant in the faith community

In a report by MSN, Dr. Bender stated that the First Christian Church is inviting anyone who is interested to learn more about their meal-packing event and their efforts to combat hunger on their website, firstchristianwf.com. He described the event as a fun mission opportunity that will be a great way to start off the new year.

