Palm Sunday is a Christian holiday that commemorates the triumphal entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem. It is observed on the Sunday before Easter and is also known as Passion Sunday.

On this day, Christians reenact Jesus' arrival in Jerusalem by carrying palm branches and waving them in the air, symbolizing the people's joyful reception of Jesus as the Messiah. The holiday is essential to Holy Week, including Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday.

When is Palm Sunday in 2023?

Palm Sunday is the first day of Holy Week and always falls on the Sunday before Easter. This year it will be on April 2, 2023. It is an important day for Christians and marks the start of the 40-day season of Lent, which ends on Ash Wednesday.

According to Calendar Date, On Palm Sunday, Christians commemorate the triumphant entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem by laying branches, including palm branches, on the ground before him. The holiday is named after this practice. However, in modern times, many churches have adapted the tradition to include other types of branches, such as Yew, Willow, Olive, and Box, as these are more readily available in regions where the Palm tree cannot be grown.

In a story in The Pioneer Woman, Palm Sunday is a significant Christian holiday celebrated by many churches. It commemorates Jesus' glorious entry into Jerusalem, where palm branches were scattered in his path. Many churches distribute palm leaves and branches to the congregation on this day ahead of services.

The service usually includes reading the story of Christ's entrance into Jerusalem or a procession where the pastor walks up to the church as the congregation places palms before him. Some congregation members receive blessed palm branches that have been braided into crosses. After the season, these palms are returned to the church and used to make ashes for Ash Wednesday the following year.

The exact date of the first observance of this holiday is uncertain, but it is believed to have been celebrated as early as the 4th century in Jerusalem. A detailed description of a palm processional celebration involving palm branches was recorded during this period.

However, the ceremony was introduced into the Western world in the 9th century. The significance of the palm branches used in the ceremony is rooted in the Bible, where it is written that the crowd laid palm branches on the ground in front of Jesus as he rode into Jerusalem, symbolizing the people's joyful reception of Jesus as the Messiah.

Brief Origin of the Celebration

According to Learn Religions, Jesus arrived in Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, where he rode on a colt brought to him by two disciples. The people greeted him enthusiastically, waving palm branches and shouting "Hosanna," which means "save now." They believed that Jesus was the promised Messiah who would overthrow Rome. The celebration quickly spread throughout the whole city, with people even throwing down their cloaks on the path where Jesus rode as an act of homage and submission.

This event is foreshadowed in Revelation, where people will wave palm branches again to praise and honor Jesus Christ. The celebration was also seen as a praise to God, even though the people did not fully understand Jesus' mission. Jesus' journey to the cross followed the event.

