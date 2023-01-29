Gavin Calver, head of the Evangelical Alliance UK, has urged the Church of England to remain steadfast in their traditional stance on heterosexual marriage, expressing his disappointment in recent proposals that he believes to be a detrimental deviation from the church's historical commitment.

Many conservative Christian groups and denominations oppose same-sex marriage because it goes against traditional interpretations of scripture and the teachings of Jesus Christ. They believe marriage should only be between a man and a woman, as the Bible defines. However, it is essential to note that not all Christians share this viewpoint, and there are many liberal Christian groups and individuals who support same-sex marriage.

The Church of England Apologizes for Discrimination Against LGBTQI+ Individuals and Calls for Inclusivity and Acceptance

In a story in Christianity Daily, The Church of England is taking steps to acknowledge and apologize for the hurt and discrimination experienced by LGBTQI+ individuals in their congregations. It is calling on its members to welcome and celebrate same-sex couples wholeheartedly.

Next month, the Church will present a report to the General Synod that includes sample prayers for couples in civil unions or partnerships and new pastoral guidance for the discernment of vocation for clergy. While the Church's teachings on Holy Matrimony will not change, this report marks a significant shift towards inclusivity and acceptance within the Church.

The apology is a response to the calls for the church to change its stance on same-sex marriage and the recent push for a ban on conversion therapy. Despite the criticism from those who believe the church promotes immorality, the church is taking a strong stance in support of inclusivity and acceptance for all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

According to Christian Today, in an open letter, Gavin Calver, head of the Evangelical Alliance UK, has called on the Church of England to stand firm in its commitment to traditional marriage. The letter, published after meetings between Calver, the Church of England Evangelical Council, and Lambeth Palace, expresses concern over the potential consequences of introducing blessings for same-sex couples within the Church and beyond.

Calver urges evangelicals to pray ahead of next month's Synod debate on the issue, acknowledging that the conversation is not easy but that the proposed compromise needs to be revised for all sides of the discussion.

A Letter for The Church of England

In his open letter published in Premier Christianity, as a member of the evangelical community, Gavin Calver is reaching out to express his deep concern about the current situation within the Church of England. As someone who has been dramatically impacted by the teachings and values of the Church, Calver is said to be deeply troubled by the proposals being put forth by the House of Bishops. For him, despite claims that doctrine will not be changed, these proposals seem to fundamentally compromise the Church's teachings on relationships and sexual ethics.

He also stated that as Christians, we are part of a global community united by a shared desire to follow Jesus, uphold the teachings of scripture, and share the gospel with others. He said that central to this community is the belief in the sanctity of marriage between one man and one woman. The bishops' proposals, however, appear to depart drastically from this fundamental principle, and I urge them to reconsider their position.

