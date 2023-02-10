Maverick City Music and gospel legend Kirk Franklin won four awards at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The band has expressed its gratitude for the opportunity to have such an effect on people.

Maverick City Music at Grammy Awards

In an article from The Christian Post, on Sunday, Feb. 5, the choir Maverick City Music won the following Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Best Gospel Performance/Song ('Kingdom' feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance ('Fear is Not My Future' feat. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album ('Breathe')

Best Gospel Album ('Kingdom Book One' Deluxe)

After receiving the Best Gospel Award, Naomi Raine, a member of Maverick City Music, stated that she was grateful to God for what He can do when you devote your life to serving others and amplifying ordinarily unheard voices. Beyoncé and the gospel music collective from Atlanta each took home four accolades, giving them a share of the honor for the evening's most trophies. The band triumphed against several other prominent Christian contemporary music acts, such as Anne Wilson, Chris Tomlin, Erica Campbell, for King & Country, Keith and Kristyn Getty, and TobyMac.

Chandler Moore has stated that the purpose of the album "Breathe" is to inspire people who are having trouble remembering the faithfulness of God. In addition, Maverick City Music performed during this year's Grammy Awards broadcast as part of a homage to the late Kirsnick's "Takeoff" Ball, a member of Migos. During the emotional set, the group participated alongside Quavo, another Migos representative. The press release distributed to announce the concert stated that Maverick City Music's goal for the performance was 'to raise awareness around gun violence and retain the faith during tough times.' According to ALLMUSIC, Maverick City Music is a record label and a diversified group focusing on creating modern praise music.

Why is Grammy Award Prestigious

Based on Britannica, Grammy Award is an American music award given out annually in the United States by the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (NARAS)or the Latin Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (LARAS) to recognize accomplishments in the music industry. Winners are chosen from over 25 categories, including music styles like classical, country, gospel, jazz, pop, R&B, rap, reggae, and rock; production and postproduction work; and record packaging and liner notes.

In addition, four general awards are given for an album of the year, the best new artist, the record of the year, and the song of the year. In total, more than seventy-five prizes are given out. The accolade recipients are presented with a golden plaque in the shape of a phonograph. To be considered for a Grammy award by the NARAS, the recording or music video in question must have been made publicly available in the United States between Oct. 1 of the year prior and midnight on Sept. 30 of the year in question.

Record companies and individual academy members send in their entries, which are then evaluated to determine whether or not they are eligible and where they should be placed in the various categories. The voting members of NARAS select the five nominees for each award and the winner through a series of ballots. Voters are only allowed to cast ballots in the areas of expertise they have the most knowledge of. The winners are revealed during a ceremony that is broadcasted on television.

