Saturday's pro-life march through the streets of New York City was interrupted by a group of pro-abortion demonstrators. They blocked the route typically followed by marchers during the monthly event.

Witness for Life: Manhattan Event

According to LifeSite, every first Saturday of the month, the "Witness for Life: Manhattan event" occurs through a procession made by the pro-life activist. The march was only a 0.3-mile walk from the Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral to the Planned Parenthood located on the corner of Mott and Bleecker Street. Hence, due to the Antifa activists blocking their way, the supposedly 5-minute procession took nearly an hour.

Father Fidelis Moscinski stated that even though the permission they had applied for was granted, the law enforcement officials just stood by. They let the pro-abortion supporters interfere with their procession. Father Moscinski is a member of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal and advocates for the sanctity of human life.

As mentioned, the pro-abortion counter-protesters made the members of the witness of life slowly step back from the place where the march was being held. Warnings were played repeatedly from an automated recording by the New York Police Department, which included the risk of being arrested for illegally impeding pedestrian traffic. It was issued within the first ten minutes of the procession and continued throughout the event. However, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of the NYPD stated that there had been no additional remarks or records of arrests made during the procession.

The pro-lifers are now talking to the Department of Community Affairs to receive legal counsel to ensure their constitutional rights are being honored. Moreover, despite the obstructions caused by the counter-demonstrator, they successfully finished the march. The group went to a Planned Parenthood, where they prayed and returned to the church.

Moscinski added, " killing children is wrong," and most people are aware of that even if their consciences are completely distorted. Christ extends his grace to every individual and when people start saying yes to him, many things can change in a relatively short period of time. As per the article from National Catholic Register, Father Fidelis Moscinski recently blocked the entrance of a Planned Parenthood at Hempstead, Long Island. Due to his action, he was charged with a federal offense and will serve imprisonment after his trial on Monday, Apr. 24.

Federal Charges of Father Fidelis Moscinski

In a report of LifeSiteNews, on Monday, Jan. 23, Father Fidelis Moscinski was found guilty of breaching the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE) by Judge Steven L. Tiscione. During the trial, over 200 pieces of evidence were introduced against Moscinski. The evidence includes phone records, films, photographs, and security footage.

The priest will receive a sentence of up to six months in jail from the federal government. Accordingly, on Jul. 7, 2022, Moscinski, a Franciscan Friar of the Renewal and a Red Rose Rescuer, had barricaded the gate to an abortion center's parking lot. He prevented vehicles from entering a Planned Parenthood building. Red Rose Rescue is a kind of pro-life movement in which volunteers generally approach women in the waiting room of abortion firms and distribute flowers and information about alternatives to abortion.

The action is their final attempt to save unborn babies from being killed. Those volunteers are aware that they could be arrested and face legal punishment. However, they are willing to sacrifice their freedom in solidarity for the unborn children terminated through abortions.

