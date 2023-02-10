Amid facing government persecution and the closure of their church, members of the Linfen Covenant House Church in northern China have refused to give up their faith. The church leaders and pastors, who are currently detained, have been the focus of a prayer campaign led by the church members.

China Aid reported that members of the church have sent out five specific prayer requests for the well-being of the detained leaders and their families. The closure of the church and its affiliated school due to thegovernment's allegations of unauthorized religious and educational activities has not dampened the spirit of the members, who continue to gather in support of their leaders and pray for their safety.

The unwavering faith and devotion of the members serve as a testament to the power of religion and the resilience of the human spirit.

A Prayer Drive for the Continued Persecution of China's Christian

The recent arrests of the leaders of Linfen Covenant House Church in Shanxi province, China, have sparked concern among the international community. According to UCA News, Li Jie, Han Xiaodong, and Wang Qiang were taken into custody by police last August and charged with "fraud" based on the testimonies of church members.

The church, a sister to Zion Reformed Church, has faced criticism from the state for not joining the state-sanctioned Three-Self Patriotic Movement (TPSM). The situation escalated in 2018 when preacher Li Jie signed a statement from Pastor Wang Yi of Early Rain Covenant Church in Sichuan province.

China's new religious affairs regulations, which were implemented in 2018, require all religious groups and clergy to register with the government and pledge allegiance to the state or face consequences. The recent raid on the Sunday liturgy, during which seven Christians were arrested for attending an "illegal gathering" due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, only adds to the already repressive environment for religious freedom in China.

The Joint Statement by Pastors, signed by over 400 Chinese leaders, was a bold move in the face of China's crackdown on religious groups. The statement drew attention to the ongoing persecution of Christian churches and sparked outrage from human rights organizations.

Also Read: Retired General Warns of Potential War as China Increases Military Preparations

Upholding Faith in the Face of Persecution: The Resilience of the Christian Community in China

In the aftermath, Pastor Wang Yi and many members of the Early Rain Church were arrested. At the same time, other pastors, such as Li Jie, faced severe consequences, including house arrest, loss of power and water, and even eviction. Despite the hardships faced by these families, they have continued to maintain their faith and resilience, drawing strength from one another and their belief in God.

Chen Ying, the wife of Han Xiaodong, wrote a letter to her imprisoned husband, encouraging him to stay steadfast in his faith and faithful to God. Her words, as well as the words of others, serve as a testament to the unwavering spirit of the Christian community in China and their commitment to spreading the message of hope and redemption.

Related Article: China's Christians Stand Strong Amid Calls to Abandon Christmas Celebration