Christian organizations raised their efforts in supporting and aiding after the devastating, destructive, and life-claiming 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

As the aftermath of one of the deadliest earthquakes in Turkey's history continues to unfold, Samaritan's Purse, a Christian humanitarian organization, has stepped up to offer aid to those in need.

A 52-Bed Field Hospital Deployed in Turkey to Aiding the People After Devastating Earthquake

Samaritan's Purse gets into action to provide aid to those in need. The organization quickly deployed disaster response specialists and positioned relief supplies for quick deployment. A 52-bed Emergency Field Hospital and additional staff were airlifted to Turkey on February 9th and are set to arrive on February 10th.

The hospital has been transported to Antakya, known for its historical significance as the birthplace of the Christian faith. It will be set up with two emergency operating rooms and a pharmacy. Our teams will also bring essential supplies, such as tarps, blankets, and solar lights, to the areas most affected by the disaster.

With around 100 Disaster Assistance Response Team specialists on the ground, including those in the hospital and other efforts, Samaritan's Purse is dedicated to offering support and care to those in need.

As Franklin Graham, the president of Samaritan's Purse, stated, "This massive earthquake has devastated Turkey and the survivors are in shock, they need our help. We are responding to meet needs in Jesus' Name."

The earthquake that struck southern Turkey and Syria on Monday has resulted in a devastating loss of life, with official counts surpassing 20,000 dead. The two earthquakes, measuring 7.8 and 7.5 magnitude, came within hours of each other. In response to the tragedy, a field hospital has been established to provide medical aid to those in need.

According to Religion News Service, the hospital will feature two emergency operating rooms and a pharmacy. In addition to the field hospital, a chartered 747 aircraft carrying 90 metric tons of relief supplies, including hygiene items, tarps, and solar lights, is set to take off from Atlanta and arrive in Turkey.

The survivors are in shock and desperately need help as they face the harsh conditions of the aftermath of the disaster. Antakya, known historically as Antioch, was once a principal city of the Roman Empire and a center of early Christianity. Today, the city has a population of nearly 400,000. In this time of need, organizations like Samaritan's Purse are crucial in bringing comfort and support to those affected by the earthquake.

Samaritan's Purse Has been Saving Lives and Helping People for a Long Time

In a shared article in MSN, Samaritan's Purse, a Christian humanitarian relief organization, has been providing aid to individuals in 110-120 countries, with a focus on the war-torn region of Ukraine in recent times. With nearly a decade of experience designing and constructing emergency field hospitals, the organization has used its resources to address the COVID-19 pandemic in various parts of the world, including New York City, Los Angeles, and North Carolina.

The organization has a team of Christian medical professionals who volunteer their services in mission hospitals worldwide. Along with other international Christian relief organizations, such as World Vision, Send Relief, and Aid to the Church in Need, they are responding to the current crisis in Turkey and Syria.

The United Nations has also sent its first aid convoy into Syria, and rescue crews are searching for trapped survivors amidst the rubble. In addition, Turkish and Syrian Christians, alongside the local Red Crescent and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, are working together to bring comfort and support to those affected by the disaster.

