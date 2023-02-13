The Global South Fellowship of Anglican (GSFA) Churches said that the result of the vote in the General Synod was in direct opposition to the beliefs of the Anglican Communion. They also expressed "deep sadness" and "deep regrets" about the situation.

According to the report from Christianity Today, on Monday, Feb. 13, the Global South Primates group members will have a follow-up meeting. It is to discuss further the General Synod's decision to bless same-sex marriage. GSFA stated that in light of these new developments, the organization has decided to take significant steps toward resetting the Anglican communion. As mentioned, the historical church is the one that generated the global communion. For centuries, the church was given the title of "first among equals." However, due to recent events, there has been a widespread loss of faith in the historical church's ability to lead communion.

During the debate on Thursday, Feb.9, the archbishop of the Province of Alexandria, Samy Fawzy Shehata, spoke on behalf of the Global South. He stated that the Church of England would give up its "unique position as the mother church of the Anglican Communion." Also, Sheshara said it is inconceivable to him that people today understand the teachings of Jesus better than the apostles and the early Christians.

Accordingly, there is a red line that people should never cross when it comes to how they conceptualize marriage and sexuality. Crossing the line of endorsing same-sex marriage will alienate 75 percent of the Anglican community. It will also harm the unity among the world's Christian churches. The change in practice will eventually result in compromised and shattered communion.

Sheshata also stated that they had been handed down the historic and orthodox beliefs of the Church of England. Therefore, they plead with them not to give up their special place as the mother church of the Anglican Communion.

Church of England's Vote for Same-sex Blessings

Based on a report from Bloomberg, the meeting on same-sex marriage last Thursday, Feb. 9, was also known as the church's parliament. The marathon discussion lasted nearly eight hours over two days and ended with a vote of approval for the proposals. The Church of England has voted to bless same-sex couples marrying or entering into civil partnerships.

By a vote of 250 to 181, the national body of the Church of England, known as the General Synod, approved the bishops' proposal to end years of agonizing conflict and controversy regarding sexuality. Hence, the emotionally heated comments by those fighting for complete equality for LGBTQ+ Christians and those who argue that traditional biblical teaching on marriage and sex should be respected. It also indicates that the topic will continue.

Additionally, it was decided by the synod that the church would make an apology to LGBTQ+ individuals for the hurt they have caused. They also approved an upcoming review of a law requiring clergy members in same-sex relationships to maintain their celibacy and a ban on them from marrying each other in civil ceremonies.

