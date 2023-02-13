The Super Bowl has always been a high-stakes game, attracting the attention of millions of people around the world. This year, the spotlight has been on a new and unique aspect of the game - the two black American quarterbacks taking the field.

While some see this as a significant milestone in society, others believe it highlights an ongoing issue of racial obsession. The Democrats, Liberals, and other race-focused individuals seem to be most vocal about this development, perhaps indicating a deeper fixation on skin color and its implications.

The Super Bowl, however, should be about the thrill of the game, the skill of the players, and the excitement of the competition, not the color of their skin.

The Super Bowl's Highlight Players: Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts Credit Their Success on Faith and Resolve

The Super Bowl has been dominated by two of the NFL's most talented quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. According to Defender Network, with Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to three Super Bowl appearances in the last four seasons and Hurts' nearly flawless season with the Philadelphia Eagles, both players have a chance to make history.

While Mahomes is looking to become the first Black quarterback to repeat as a Super Bowl champion, Hurts has the chance to join a prestigious list of Black quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl. However, Hurts is more focused on winning the game than reflecting on the history being made. He knows the job is not done, and his joy comes from leading his team to victory.

Patrick Mahomes Thanks God for His Success in the Field

Patrick Mahomes is a shining beacon of what can be achieved through his strong faith and resolve. According to an article published here in Christianity Daily, despite a debilitating injury, he pushed through. He dominated the field in the AFC Championship, ultimately securing a thrilling win for his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, against the Cincinnati Bengals in the game's final moments.

This triumph, however, was not solely attributed to his own tenacity. Mahomes humbly acknowledged that it was the support and power of his faith in God that carried him through. His unwavering commitment to his beliefs is a source of inspiration for many, reminding us that no obstacle is too significant when we place our trust in something greater and never surrender.

The Chiefs have amazingly got to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, a testament to the impact one person with faith and determination can have.

Jalen Hurts Reflects on His Journey to Success, Crediting his Faith

Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, proved that anything is possible with faith and perseverance. According to FISM TV, after a victorious performance in the NFC championship game, Hurts reflected on his journey to success. Despite being drafted to a team with low expectations and initially serving as a backup, Hurts was unwavering in his belief and trust in God.

He cites John 13:7, "You may not know now but later you'll understand," as his guiding principle, reminding us to have patience and faith in the journey.

The Eagles faced criticism for choosing Hurts in the draft, but they stuck by him and built a team to support his growth. The result was a playoff appearance and Hurts being named a finalist for the NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year Awards. Hurts' transformation is a testament to the power of faith and perseverance, and as Eagles coach Nick Sirianni states that he was always with them.

Faith, Not Race

These statements have been a shred of evidence that these two prominent athletes in the league believe that their faith is one of the main reasons for their success. They never mentioned their race, or anything about their ethnicity that may start speculation among the Democrats, and other race-affiliated matters.

Christianity touches more than their lives but also their soul. They commit to serving God with their performances and showing appreciation for the guidance that they are receiving.

Their commitment to their faith is a source of inspiration and motivation, reminding us of the power of having a solid foundation and guidance through one's beliefs. These quarterbacks are a testament to the impact that faith and determination can have, and they continue to lead by example through their devoted service to Christianity.

These athletes are a testament to the power of faith and its ability to guide individuals toward their goals, regardless of race. Their devotion to their beliefs highlights the importance of having strong roots and guidance in one's life, which in turn can lead to success and fulfillment. Racial issues must be stopped, and equality must win at all times.

