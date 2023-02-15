Darius Pridgen is the Buffalo Common Council president and the True Bethel Baptist Church pastor. Pridgen frequently preaches about forgiveness, yet, it took him months to consider forgiving the racist teenager that killed ten people at a local market in his neighborhood.

The Massacre that Took the Lives of 10 Black People

According to an interview with ABC news, the massacre occurred on May 14, 2022, and took the lives of several of Pridgen's friends, which caused him to feel anger. The pastor stated they are still on high alert since the killer allegedly roamed at his church while planning his attack on the grocery. Buffalo's primarily Black east side is located near True Bethel Baptist Church. The church can find approximately one mile from the targeted Tops supermarket.

As mentioned, Pridgen had been attending his teenage son's first theatrical play when he received a phone call from Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. He was informed that there had been a shooting at the Tops supermarket. When he arrived at the scene, the number of people killed had increased to 10. He stated that this dumb white supremacist offered Black people a key to discuss racism and white supremacy without being accused of using the race card.

Pridgen added that every member of the common council condemned the Tops massacre, as a large number of white Buffalo residents also did. Additionally, he told his white pastor colleagues not to contact him if they did not address this issue in their churches.

Furthermore, six months after the tragedy, some survivors and relatives of the people killed in the Top massacre told ABC News that they are making little steps toward recovery. It was stated by the retired fire commissioner, Garnell Whitfield Jr., that "I wouldn't say it's healing. Basically, you get used to crying." He is the son of one of the 10 Black people killed by the racist teenager in Buffalo.

The Hearing of the Racist Teenager that Killed 10 Back People in Buffalo

The 19-year-old teenager, Payton Gendron, pleaded guilty on November 28, 2022, hearing. Gendron entered a guilty plea to about 15 crimes, including murder, attempted murder, and domestic terrorism motivated by hate. There are still over two dozen federal accusations pending against him, and some of those allegations hold the possibility of the death penalty.

The date for his sentencing has been set for February 15, 2023. As mentioned, hate-driven acts of domestic terrorism carry the required maximum penalty of life in prison. Following the conclusion of the hearing, his parents, Paul, and Pamela Gendron, issued a statement. They reportedly remain stunned and heartbroken to find that their son was responsible for the terrible attack at the Tops grocery store on May 14, 2022. Gendron will be held accountable for his actions upon his admission of guilt.

Paul and Pamela also said they were shattered by the innocent victims their son had killed and wounded. Their hearts are also torn over the damage that Gendron inflicted on the families of the victims as well as the African-American community in Buffalo.

