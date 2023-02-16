A major ecological disaster in rural Ohio was caused by a train that came off its rails or a train derailment that left hazardous chemicals in their neighborhood. Thus, Bishop David Bonnar urged prayers for the safety of the affected people.

Ohio train derailment

In a report from the Catholic News Agency, on Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern train carrying around 150 cars derailed near the town of East Palestine in Ohio, located about an hour's drive to the northwest of Pittsburgh. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, twenty automobiles caught fire while transporting hazardous products such as vinyl chloride.

The accident in the rural area of Ohio produced a severe ecological disaster after hazardous chemicals caused a massive fire and smoke plume, which resulted in widespread evacuations of the site. Moreover, on Feb. 5, the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown, Bishop David Bonnar, asked for prayers for those affected by the train derailment. He also mentioned that the evacuation area includes Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, which is located in East Palestine.

Accordingly, Our Lady of Lourdes parish announced on their Facebook page that they would have an open-to-all community meal on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They invite everyone, including law enforcement authorities, firefighters, and medical personnel from emergency medical services, to rest and relax.

On the other hand, even though no injuries have been reported as a direct result of the collision as of Feb. 6, a "managed release of poisonous gases'' was carried out. It resulted in a massive black smoke plume being blasted into the air. The officials added that among the gases that were discharged, a colorless gas known as phosgene, which is a very hazardous gas with a strong odor, can cause nausea and difficulty breathing. This gas was also used as a weapon during World War I.

As a result of the accident, the authorities ordered the evacuation of the region surrounding the collision. However, although they have lifted the evacuation order, there are still concerns regarding the air and water quality in the area of the accident.

Toxic Substances in the Neighborhood of Ohio

Several days have passed after emergency crews in Ohio released and burned deadly chemicals transported by a derailed train. People continue to be concerned about the toxic compounds that might still be present in the communities that they were forced to abandon. People in Ohio were exposed to potentially harmful substances due to a railway accident that occurred on Feb. 3 in East Palestine and resulted in a fire derailment.

Accordingly, five automobiles slowly released vinyl chloride into the air on Feb. 6. Before crews torched it to eliminate the highly flammable and hazardous chemicals in a controlled environment, it created a thick plume of smoke. The residents were forced to evacuate because of the potential hazards that the fumes posed to their health. They are still not allowed to return as of Feb. 8 due to the impact of the burning vinyl chloride, which remains a concern.

The gas known as vinyl chloride is odorless and burns quickly. It does not occur naturally and must be manufactured in a factory to serve the needs of businesses. The most common application for vinyl chloride is in the production of polyvinyl chloride, more commonly referred to as PVC. It is a rigid plastic resin used in manufacturing a wide range of plastic goods, including wire and cable coatings, packaging materials, and pipes.

However, an increased chance of developing primary liver cancer or hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as an increased risk of developing brain and lung cancer, lymphoma, and leukemia, has been linked to exposure to vinyl chloride.

