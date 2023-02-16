The LGBTQ+ organizations on Staten Island applied to publicly walk in the St. Patrick's Parade in the borough. However, they were both again barred from the march.

Reject LGBTQ+ Groups

On Sunday, representatives from two different community organizations, namely the Pride Center of Staten Island and the Gay Officers Action League (GOAL), went to Blessed Sacrament Church to hand in their applications to have their respective groups march in the parade. Since 2018, Carol Bullock, the executive director of the Pride Center of Staten Island, has been submitting applications to have the community group participate in the march. The center has been turned down every year, and she had no reason to believe that this year would be any different, given the rules of the march.

Bullock stated that she attempted to set up a meeting this year to engage in conversation regarding the center. However, the leader of the Parade committee, Larry Cummings, refused to accommodate her request. Bullock maintained her upbeat demeanor while a group of more than a dozen supporters, many of whom were wearing pride pins and carrying Irish and pride flags, made their way to the door leading to the church's basement to deliver their applications to Cummings.

Moreover, Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton, a Democrat representing North Shore and South Brooklyn, went back to the church and re-knocked on the door. This time, she explained that another organization called GOAL was interested in applying. "No, I'm sorry," was the only response she got from the man.

She went on to say that elected leaders from all of the main political parties had decided not to march in this parade to show their support for LGBTQ+ groups prevented from publicly walking in the parade. She stated that she does not want this incident to be used as an example of Staten Island in situations where "one person" prevents the groups from proceeding.

After then, Ms. Bullock and Ms. Joyce Garrison, the recording secretary for GOAL, were both allowed to make a second attempt at submitting their applications. The Richmond County St. Patrick's Parade Committee has, for some years, disallowed LGBTQ+ organizations the opportunity to march in the taxpayer-funded Staten Island St. Patrick's Parade. This parade is held on Staten Island, and New York City spends approximately $300,000 annually on it for NYPD overtime pay and city Sanitation (DSNY) worker services.

SI's St. Patrick's Day Parade 2023

Sunday, Mar. 5Mar. 5, marks the arrival of the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Forest Avenue. The takeoff will occur at 12:30 p.m. from Hart Boulevard. The 59th annual procession will travel along Forest Avenue. Except for essential crossings, the road will be closed at 11:30 a.m. Martin Crimmins is this year's grand marshal. Kimmarie Taylor is awarded the crown of Miss Hibernia. Other recipients are Aides Maureen Hurley from Division 2 LAOH, Patricia Hunt from Division 4 LAOH, Brendan Lynch from Division 1 AOH, and Michael McGroarty from Division 4.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, from 1 to 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Elementary School, located at 301 N. Burgher Avenue in West Brighton, will host a parade fundraiser. Food and beverages are extra and cost $10 at the door. Marcher registration will occur at Blessed Sacrament, 30 Manor Rd., West Brighton, on the following Sundays from 1:30 to 4 p.m.: Feb. 12, Feb. 19, and Feb. 26. On Sunday, Mar. 5, at 9:30 a.m., a Mass will be given at Blessed Sacrament in West Brighton to honor St. Patrick, the patron saint of the Archdiocese of New York and the patron saint of Ireland.

