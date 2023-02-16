The Vatican sends help to those in need in Turkey and Syria, along with the Italian government and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Recently, Pope Francis gave 10,000 thermal jackets and financial aid to the earthquake victims.

Relief Operations in Turkey and Syria

On the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 14, relief from NGOs and the Italian government, including boxes of thermal shirts, set ship from the port of Naples, which is located in Italy. While on the evening of Feb. 14, Krajewski transported the shirts to the southern port city from their location.

According to the Catholic News Agency, the shirts and other supplies are expected to arrive in the port city of Iskenderun in Turkey within the next two days. After being transported from Iskenderun, the thermal shirts will be sent to a refugee camp in Kilis. Kilis is located close to the border with Syria and is around 65 kilometers (40 miles) from Aleppo.

As mentioned, a relatively small city in Turkey, Iskenderun, was among those severely affected by the earthquakes that struck on Monday, Feb. 6. It is estimated that more than 41,000 people were killed in the region due to the aftershocks. Moreover, fatalities are expected to rise as rescue workers search through the collapsed buildings. Iskenderun also suffered further devastation as a result of later floods and fires.

Last Sunday, Feb. 12, the people of Turkey and Syria, who are struggling from the effects of recent earthquakes, were the focus of Pope Francis' Angelus. The pope made his remarks while standing in front of a window in the Apostolic palace. He described how the images of pain and suffering from the disaster that he saw on television moved him. Pope Francis urged people to continue praying and help the earthquake victims in every possible way.

Impact of Earthquake in Turkey and Syria

In a report from CNBC, the calamity, which has resulted in more than 41,000 deaths throughout Turkey and the neighboring country of Syria, has impacted negatively on cities in both nations. It renders many survivors to become homeless in temperatures that are close to freezing. President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has stated that the situation is currently under control. However, he has acknowledged flaws with the initial response to the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit early on Monday, Feb. 6.

Furthermore, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, more than a week after a devastating earthquake hit Turkey, nine people were pulled from the debris of their homes and brought to safety. It includes two brothers, aged 17 and 21, who were saved from an apartment complex in the province of Kahramanmaras. They also held a Syrian man and a young woman wearing a headscarf with a leopard print. They were found in Antakya after spending nearly 200 hours buried alive in the rubble.

One of the rescue workers believed that it was possible to find more survivors. However, authorities from the United Nations have reported that the search and rescue phase is coming to an end. The attention will now shift to providing shelter, food, and educational opportunities for the victims.

