The National Baptist Convention, the world's most prominent Black religious organization, which counts 8 million members, will have a convention in Palm Beach County this week. The most important thing for the group's efforts is to emphasize community outreach and solicit financial contributions from other places of worship.

Donations for the Needy

According to WPBF 25, the Lord's Place will receive donations of men's items collected from local churches. For 2023, the organization aims to do something for men as they primarily emphasize ministries and charitable organizations serving women over the past two decades.

Over one thousand items have been collected, and plenty more are anticipated to be brought in. Some products that are brought include suits, shirts, shoes, and even personal amenities like shaving kits. Philpart stated that they want to make men feel significant in the church.

The Sr. Ptr. Toby Philpart of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in West Palm Beach said that their association was created with the aim of missions, both home and abroad, and education. He is in charge of 70 local church ministry branches, which stretch from Homestead in Miami-Dade County to Cocoa Beach. "We are here to help and assist however we can," he added.

Based on its website, The Lord's Place is a nonprofit organization with a social impact that falls under section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code. It provides transformative and comprehensive services to end homelessness for the most vulnerable and neglected individuals and families in Palm Beach County.

The Lord's Place established a Racial Equality Advocacy for Change Team (REACT) in 2020 to promote racial equity throughout the organization. It identifies strategies to address systemic inequalities and creates a collaborative work environment of equality, education, and action to guide current and future programs and policies. Additionally, it creates a collaborative work environment of equality, education, and movement.

Also Read: Pastor Of 80,000-Strong Hong Kong Baptist Convention Leaves Amid Country's 'Shrinking Freedom' Under CCP Law

VP Kamala Harris Comes to National Baptist Convention in 2022

Fox 29 reported that Vice Pres. Kamala Harris arrived in Houston for a two-day trip during which she presided over a meeting of the National Space Council and delivered remarks at the National Baptist Convention. The Vice President presented remarks on how the Biden-Harris Administration is reducing prices for Americans through the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act. Those statements were delivered before the National Baptist Convention.

Harris had a tour of the Johnson Space Center in Houston, operated by NASA, on Friday morning. She talked with astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, and Jessica Watkins aboard the International Space Station while stationed at mission control. Later that day, she spoke at a meeting of the National Space Council and gave her remarks there.

National Baptist Convention

The National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc. can trace its roots back to Saturday, Nov. 22, 1880, when 151 people from 11 different states gathered in Montgomery, Alabama, to organize the Baptist Foreign Mission Convention. Since that day, the organization's history has been marked by significant growth and achievements and periods of turbulence. Their activity was driven by a passion for hearing the Good News of Jesus Christ preached on the land Jesus called the MotherLand of Africa.

Related Article: Southern Baptist Leaders Urge Christians: "Vote Responsibly"