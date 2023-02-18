On Feb. 5, the Holy Trinity Church in Kenyalang celebrated a wonderful occasion with the installation of its new Rector, Fr. Eugenio Gocela Maglasang. As reported, the day started with a combined English and Chinese Mass at 7:30 a.m.

Holy Trinity Church Welcomes New Rector

According to Herald Malaysia Onine, during the Mass, a large number of parishioners gathered to observe the installation of their new rector. As a result, the church was utterly packed. In addition, many seminarians from St. Peter's College were present for the Mass; they had come to participate in the celebration. It was presided over by Archbishop Simon Poh and concelebrated by Fr. Patrick Heng, Fr. Paul Ling, and Fr. Ramon Borja.

Following the homily, the ritual of installation for the new rector took place with the passing over of responsibilities from the outgoing Rector, Fr. Joseph Liew, to the newly installed Rector, Fr. Eugene Maglasang, a missionary priest who is a member of the Salesian Society of St. John Bosco. After that, a lunch event was held at KTS Garden, where everyone in the community gathered to say goodbye to Fr. Joseph Liew and welcome their new rector.

Based on the website of The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kuching, the Holy Trinity Church has entered a new era with the installation of the new rector, and the community eagerly anticipates being led and directed by Fr. Eugene. As mentioned, HTC is grateful for the years of service that Fr. Joseph Liew has given to the church and wishes him the best of luck in his new position.

The New Rector

Today's Catholic Online reported that the Archdiocese of Kuching welcomed Fr. Eugenio Gocela Maglasang, presently serving at Holy Trinity Church in Kenyalang Park. He is a missionary who hails from Cebu City in the Philippines. He came to Kuching on Mar. 7 after completing a 7-day quarantine in Kuala Lumpur. His first religious profession as a Cleric-Salesian of Don Bosco (SDB) took place on Apr. 1, 1982. His perpetual religious profession as a Lay-Salesian of Don Bosco took place on Mar. 25, 1991, and his Priestly Ordination took place on Jun. 25, 2002.

The New Rector was assigned to Don Bosco Technical College, Cebu City, and Punta Princesa, Philippines, as Secondary School Principal (3 years), College Dean (8 years), and Technical Vocational Head (10 years) from 1992-2011. Also, he became Delegate for the Salesian Family (1 year), Delegate for Formation (2 years), and Rector of the Cebu Provincial House (4 years) from 2011-2015.

Moreover, from 2015-2017 served as the rector of Don Bosco Technical Institute-Victorias Milling Company, Victorias City, Negros Occidental, Philippines. He became a missionary to Pakistan and was assigned as a delegate of the provincial superior to Pakistan from 2015-2021. Fr. Eugene graduated from a secondary school in Don Bosco Technical High School in Cebu, Philippines, specializing in electrical technology (1975-1979).

He earned his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Education with a Specialization in Electrical Technology and Philosophy from Don Bosco College in 1985 and Bachelor's Degree in Sacred Theology (SThB) in Don Bosco Center of Studies in Paranaque City, Philippines, in 1992. In addition, he graduated with a Master of Arts in Organization Development from Cebu Doctors' University in Mandaue City, Philippines, in 1999 and a Doctor of Philosophy in Technology Management from Cebu Technological University in Cebu City, Philippines, from 1999-2013.

