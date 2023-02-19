The Anglican leaders in Kenya, Nigeria, and Uganda found the shift to be excessively radical for their denomination. It is following the decision of the Church of England to bless same-sex civil unions.

Rejecting COE's Vote

According to an article from The Week, when the Church of England voted on Thursday, Feb. 9 to allow Anglican clergy to bless same-sex civil unions, the heads of the three African churches, which have a combined congregation of over 35 million Anglicans, rejected the compromise that England has offered and are threatening to cut bait.

Uganda's Archbishop Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu stated that the Church of England is making contradictory statements and expecting everyone to believe both can be true at the same time by "offering to bless that sin" of same-sex civil marriage. The Archbishop added that it is something that the Church of Uganda will not tolerate, and anything God considers sinful could not receive his blessing.

He highlighted that the Anglican Church of Uganda severed ties with the U.S. Episcopal Church and was a member of the global Anglican Communion when it appointed an openly homosexual bishop. Kaziimba wrote in an email that they are not abandoning the Anglican Communion; instead, they are the Anglican Communion. There is no way they can walk along with those provinces who have turned their backs on the church, but we continue to pray for them and hope they will change their minds.

Separating from the Episcopal Church is a step in the right direction, but severing links with the Church of England is an altogether different challenge. And now, the Episcopal Church of Brazil, the Anglican Church of Canada, and a few other Anglican provinces have joined the Church of England in blessing same-sex partnerships. Moreover, the head of the Church of Kenya, Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit, blamed "the regrettable emergence of deceptive liberal churchmanship inside Anglican Communion" for the choice that the Church of England made over same-sex marriage.

Meanwhile, Archbishop Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba of Nigeria commented that history is set to repeat itself. The Anglican Church is on the verge of yet another reformation, which must sweep out the corrupt leadership currently condoning sin, distorting the lives of devout Anglicans worldwide. However, according to the explanation provided by the Anglican Communion, each of the 45 national or regional provinces that make up the Anglican Communion "are independent and free to make their own decisions in their ways."

In a similar report from Christianity Daily, the Church of England took a historic step by recognizing and apologizing for the negative treatment of the LGBTQI+ community within the church.

'Disassociate from Church leaders with Ungodly Teachings'

The Christianity Daily reported that the Archbishop of Nigeria advises the followers of the Church of England to distance themselves from those Church leaders who have infiltrated the Anglican Communion with impious ideas. It came about as a result of a decision made by the Church of England Synod to approve marriages between people of the same gender.

The Archbishop stated that the decision to redefine marriage in a way that is in direct opposition to what is taught in the Bible, as well as the suggestion to adopt a vocabulary that is gender-neutral or inclusive when referring to God, are both egregious departures from the truth.

The breadth and depth of God's unfathomable truth and power, as well as His person, are beyond comprehension. All of those things show the stupidity of the human mind when it comes to opposing the authority of God, who is the one who created man and woman. The Church of England is contending with God by making this decision, which is very unwise.

