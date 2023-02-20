An Indian woman, 72, has been sentenced to federal prison for stealing about $574,000 from her church and the school associated with it. She reportedy stole the money to finance gambling sprees and opulent vacations.

2 Years Imprisonment

Based on a report from the Atlanta Daily World, Marie Carson, who worked as the business manager for Saint Matthew Catholic Church and School, admitted to committing wire fraud and was sentenced to two years in federal prison on Monday, Feb. 13, according to an announcement by the Department of Justice.

According to the materials filed in the case, Carson was the only staff member during the 13 years in question responsible for handling funds contributed by parishioners and carrying out financial transactions on behalf of the church and the school. She illegally transferred at least $573,836.59 to her accounts between 2008 and 2021. The DOJ stated that the amount of stolen funds is likely much larger because Carson admitted that she started the scheme in 2004.

Her deception was discovered in November of 2021 while Carson was absent from her role as the church's business manager due to a leave of absence. According to the DOJ, her temporary replacement spotted questionable transfers to an external bank account and reported them.

The government claims Carson and her husband spent a large amount of money on gaming and month-long vacations to Florida. Both of those activities were funded by stolen funds. Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, stated that Carson's greed and desire for extravagant trips fueled her to abide by their criminal laws and the teachings of her church, which commanded her, 'thou shall not steal.'

Also, Myers hoped Carson's sentence would convey a "clear message" to anyone considering theft, fraud, or embezzlement. He added, "We will find you, and you will be prosecuted and held accountable." After serving her time in jail, Carson is anticipated to have a two-year probationary period following her release. In addition, the court has mandated that she make reparation for the money that was fraudulently obtained.

Moreover, according to Fox News, Herbert J. Stapleton, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Indianapolis Field Office, stated that Carson's scam was "driven by pure greed" and that she abused trust to line her coffers. Stapleton also claimed that her lies had eventually resulted in her being sentenced to prison, even though there was a possibility that she would gain in the near term.

Carson Pleads Guilty

Fox 59 reported that after stealing from the organization for over a decade, the former business manager of an Indianapolis Catholic parish entered into a plea agreement to pay more than $570,000 in restitution.

Marie Carson committed wire fraud while employed by St. Matthew Parish, which supervises St. Matthew Catholic Church and School on E. 56th Street in Indianapolis, according to an agreement filed in October in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Indiana.

According to court filings, she would then electronically move the funds to one of her accounts and fabricate fake entries in the database to track parishioners' donations. According to investigators, she likely committed wire fraud 124 times. Carson faces a maximum of 20 years in jail, although a judge may sentence her to probation or house arrest.

