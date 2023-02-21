An exiled Nicaraguan priest received a hot welcome as he arrived at his new home to serve in Chicago. A Mass of Thanksgiving was held to celebrate the release of hundreds of prisoners in Nicaragua who recently came to seek refuge in the U.S.

This celebration was different, as the congregation wore blue and white to show their support and solidarity for the political prisoners from Nicaragua who had recently arrived in the U.S. Otoniel Soza, a member of the sizeable Nicaraguan, says that he was happy that the prisoners were now safe, he could not ignore the fact that the prisoners have came a long way and suffered big time.

Nicaraguan Priest Received A Strong Applause in His New Community

Despite this, the gathering allowed the community to come together and offer their prayers for those who were now embarking on a new journey.

According to Chicago Tribune, the arrival of Rev. Erick Díaz at St. Mary of Lake Catholic Church was met with a warm round of applause from the churchgoers. Díaz had found a vibrant community in Chicago, where Cardinal Blase Cupich had welcomed him and three other men who had fled their homeland.

Díaz is one of the 30 Nicaraguan priests seeking refuge in neighbouring countries. He expressed his intention to support his new Nicaraguan community and serve the migrant community that has started in the area. Having arrived in Chicago in November, Díaz was grateful for the solid Hispanic community and the people's strong faith.

He left his home country in August, and after a journey through Costa Rica and Miami, he finally found a new home in uptown Chicago. As he adjusted to his new community, Díaz was ready to serve those seeking refuge and support in their new homeland.

A Bishop Detained who got Subjected to a 'Sham Trial'

Bishop Rolando álvarez, an outspoken critic of the Nicaraguan government, has been detained and given a 26-year sentence in solitary confinement and a high-security prison. álvarez should have been deported to the U.S. on February 9, but instead, he was subjected to this "sham trial."

The fate of álvarez is one of the reasons why people should not talk back and give nasty comments to the government. According to a shared article in Local Today News, Rev. Díaz had narrowly escaped a similar fate thanks to a phone call warning him of the officials' impending arrival. He realized he needed to leave immediately to avoid the same unjust treatment as his Bishop. As Díaz settled into his new home in Chicago, he remained determined to support those still facing persecution and injustice in Nicaragua.

Lazaro Rivas Perez had been imprisoned and tortured for years before finally being granted asylum in the U.S. He decided to leave his family behind, which was not easy. According to NBC Chicago, Rivas Perez, a husband and father, said, "To be honest, I didn't want to leave, but if I didn't get on the plane, I'd still be a prisoner."

Despite his challenges, Rivas Perez was grateful to be reunited with his brother, Ulises, who had already escaped Nicaragua in 2021. Ulises was overjoyed to see his brother after three long years, he said that it was very hard for his brother, but now he's free.

