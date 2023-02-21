The sudden death of L.A. Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell has struck the headlines as he was found with a gunshot wound in his home. The suspect has already been identified and apprehended.

The suspect named Carlos Medina, a husband of the bishop's housekeeper who believes that the bishop has lent money from him and he has been acting strange lately. During a news conference on Monday afternoon, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna shared information regarding an arrest. It is unclear whether there was a genuine disagreement between the bishop and Medina, who was arrested, and detectives are currently investigating this matter.

Bishop David O'Connell was found in his home bleeding from a gunshot wound, and the paramedics responded, but they were too late to save the bishop. The authorities have investigated the case further and believe the patient is a homicide. According to a recent report in Christianity Daily, investigations to further understand the killer's motive have been considered if his position as a high-rank official in his religion played a role in the killing.

According to ABC7, Sherrif Robert Luna stated that the proprietor of the crime Carlos Medina, was already acting irrationally, odd, and not himself. He is also asking for the money the bishop owed him before the crime surfaced.

In the surveillance footage recovered, Medina arrived at the crime scene driving his vehicle, wherein is one of the pieces of evidence that was confirmed. The said vehicle stayed on the scene for a short time and then left after a short while on the day the crime was performed.;

A warrant of arrest has been issued to capture Medina. Still, when the police arrived at his residence, Medina refused to comply at first but later on gave in to the authorities. 2 firearms have been recovered in Medina's home and are being further investigated if it links to the bullet that killed the bishop.

Community Who Knew the Bishop Expressed Grief and Sorrow Describes Him as The Inspiration For the People

Numerous people who knew the bishop showed grievance and condolences to him. Chairwoman of the Los Angeles County Board of supervisors, Janice Hahn, stated that O'Connell was one of her most incredible people and friends. She said that the bishop was a people person and also said that he always reached out to people who needed help. According to CNN, she described the bishop as the "help of the helpless, and the hope of the hopeless."

The bishop's parishioners let out their sadness as they described the bishop as an inspiration to everyone. Ramona Torres said that she had been crying for the last few days and was brokenhearted about the loss of the bishop. She said he is no longer present to share inspiration and prayers for all his parishioners and those who need the holiness of worship.

