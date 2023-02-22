St. Joseph Church's pastor, Fr. Boniface Endorf, had a project to build the first perpetual adoration Chapel in New York. However, due to his busy schedule, it was delayed for quite some time.

Recently, Fr. Boniface reflected on his vision for installing the Chapel and asked God to help him with the fundraising. He got a call for a large donation the following Monday. Over the rest of that week, Fr. Boniface also had numerous calls from people he had "never met," which allowed him to raise more than half the required amount for the construction. After that, Fr. Boniface said, "All right, God, we are moving forward; you answered that prayer."

Building First Perpetual Adoration Chapel in New York

A report from the Vatican News stated that in 2020, the Archdiocesan Office of Young Adult Outreach contacted Father Boniface. They expressed the desire of the Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, to build the first perpetual adoration chapel in the city of New York. It sparked Fr. Boniface's first idea for the project: to build the Chapel.

On the other hand, the Parish was seeking an excellent spot rather than just a table and a basement. They wanted something where people could go in and "experience the presence of God through the beauty of the chapel." Intending to harmonize the Chapel with the Greek Revival style of the St. Joseph Church, the Parish chose a Carolingian Romanesque period look but with classical elements in the space.

Furthermore, according to Perpetual Adoration, Fr. Boniface stated that it was not a coincidence that the Young Adult Outreach office contacted him since young adults are now interested in Devotional topics. Additionally, the Chapel will fulfill the needs of many young adults in their community and assist them in developing a more profound love for Jesus Christ.

About St. Joseph Church

St. Joseph Church was founded by Archbishop John Hughes in 1845 to minister to the spiritual needs of the expanding Catholic community in Northern Westchester. The growth was fueled by an increase in the number of Catholics who immigrated to the United States, particularly from Ireland, and an extension of railroad tracks that originated in New York City.

In 1849, a church was constructed for the first time close to the railroad on Route 22. The Parish and its various missions served a more extensive and diverse congregation. Between 1853 and 1867, the Parish reported about 197 marriages which involved 185 people with Irish last names. In 1893, sparks from an approaching locomotive started a fire that quickly spread through the building, destroying the first Chapel.

As mentioned, even when new parishes were carved out of the original bounds, the St. Joseph's Church building remained too small and isolated to accommodate all the congregation members. Thus, two chapels were constructed. St. John's Church, located on Route 116 in North Salem, opened its doors in 1916. St. Michael's Chapel in Golden's Bridge opened in 1886, twenty years before it was located along Bedford Road and the railroad. Moreover, St. John the Baptist de la Salle Chapel was established in 1965 by the Christian Brothers at the Lincoln Hall school for boys.

The New St. Joseph's Catholic Church was officially dedicated to a Mass and ceremony on a beautiful Sunday in June 2013. Accordingly, the Parish withstands fire and flood with God's assistance. It will continue to be a tribute to the faithful priests, nuns, and parishioners who have served this Parish over the past 160 years.

