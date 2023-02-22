The Christians in Myanmar are now praying for the end of the dictatorship that caused schools, universities, hospitals, and companies to shut down inside their country. It also destroyed around 100 villages; nearly 3000 people have been killed in the past two years.

According to Christianity Today, since the beginning of the military takeover in Myanmar two years ago, thousands of employees have been forced out of their positions at international enterprises. The conflict between the civilian People's Defense Forces and Myanmar's formidable army has reached a new level of intensity. Food and medical shortages have become part of everyday life. As a result, Christians in Myanmar ask God to give them strength to survive, achieve justice, and have unity in their country.

On the other hand, a report from the AP News stated that after the military in Myanmar staged a coup in February 2021 and overthrew the democratically elected leader of the country, about 60 celebrities, directors, musicians, and social media influencers were charged under a new law that made it an offense to express political opposition. Human Rights Watch report estimates that more than 19,000 people were illegally jailed due to the coup and were responsible for several crimes against humanity across the country.

However, Junta-controlled courts in Burma are not independent and do not guarantee fundamental rights to a fair trial. Many cases are heard in military tribunals behind closed doors, which are notoriously corrupt, or in "special courts" housed within correctional facilities, where defendants are only allowed access to legal representation on the day of their trial.

Dictatorship in Myanmar

Based on a report from the Council on Foreign Relations, Myanmar has been a country that has suffered from military control, civil war, weak governance, and widespread poverty during its decades of independence. The Southeast Asian nation's expectations for democratic transformation were shuttered when a military coup occurred in February of 2021.

As mentioned, a new chapter of violence has already begun in Myanmar. Often known as the Tatmadaw, the military is up against extensive and violent opposition from ethnic armed organizations. Former maw makers and activists have formed a shadow government and organized combat troops nationwide. They have vowed to oppose the 'military junta' recently in power. As a result, the military has reacted by carrying out a violent crackdown against opposition forces and protesters. However, it has not yet been successful in consolidating control over vast portions of the nation, and experts warn that there will almost certainly be an increase in the country's level of brutality in 2022.

Moreover, the coup has also brought economic uncertainty, which has wiped out the minor advances made in decreasing poverty during the previous decade. In the year 2021, the economy fell by around 20 percent. Additionally, due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the healthcare system has completely broken down. Millions of people are in danger of starvation, and tens of thousands have fled to other parts of Myanmar or beyond the borders in search of safety. Joshua Kurlantzick of the Council on Foreign Relations believes that Myanmar has deteriorated into a failed state due to the coup.

