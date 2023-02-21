Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, has been rejected as the head of the global church by Anglican Churches. According to History, the Church of England, also known as the Anglican Church, is the central state church in England, where the church and state are intertwined. The Church of England is considered the original church of the Anglican Communion, with a global following of over 85 million people in more than 165 countries.

Although the Church of England maintains many of the customs of Roman Catholicism, it also incorporates key ideas from the Protestant Reformation. In recent years, the Church of England has been known for its relatively liberal policies, including the ordination of women and gay priests. It is regarded as one of the more progressive Christian denominations.

Anglican Church Leader no Longer Acknowledge Justin Welby as Leader of Global Church

The heads and the leaders of Anglican Churches in developing countries, including Uganda, South Sudan, and the Republic of Congo, said that they no longer acknowledge Justin Welby as the leader of the global church.

The Global South Fellowship of Anglicans Churches is said to speak for about 75% of the Anglican population. It states that the Church of England has parted ways from the historical and traditional faith and is believed to have disentitled itself as the "Mother Church" of the Anglican communion.

A statement has been signed by 10 primates expressing the view that the Global Anglican Future Conference (GFSA) no longer recognizes Archbishop Justin Welby as the leader of the global communion. According to The Guardian, the statement was made in response to Welby's recommendation that clergy should be permitted to bless same-sex couples, which was seen as contrary to the orthodox teachings of the majority of the global flock.

Furthermore, Welby has accepted and welcomed his new position but would not bless same-sex couples for unity within the Anglican community. Welby aims for the Anglican community to agree with one another instead of splitting.

According to the BBC, a spokesperson for Lambeth Palace responded to the GSFA's stance by acknowledging the long-standing disagreements among Anglicans regarding sexuality and marriage. While the Palace appreciated the GSFA's position, it emphasized that reforms in one province do not necessarily affect the rules in other areas.

The spokesperson also emphasized the importance of recognizing the things that unite Anglicans rather than focusing on what divides them. They urged that, despite their differences, Anglicans should continue to work and walk together to bring positive change in the world.

Church of England's Historic Move

The Church of England approved a ruling that allows priests to bless same-sex marriages and civil partnerships while maintaining the ban on church weddings for these couples. According to an article in Christianity Daily, the decision came after five years of discussions on the church's stance on sexuality. It was made during a two-day meeting of the General Synod, which included eight hours of debate.

The measure included apologizing for the church's failure to welcome LGBTQ individuals. However, it also upheld the doctrine that marriage is between one man and a woman, preventing priests from performing same-sex marriages. The Bishop of London, Sarah Mullally, acknowledged that the proposal was not enough for some but hoped it would represent a step forward for all church members, including the LGBTQI+ community.

