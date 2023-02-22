Miracles are said to be true, and through prayers, miracles are boosted. A pastor in Ferguson saved his church from robbery as he prayed for them to realize what they were doing, giving waves of anger from God.

During a Sunday morning service on February 12 at All Creation Family Church in Ferguson, Pastor Marquaello Futrell experienced a situation. According to the pastor, his instincts and prayer kicked in, and he could handle the problem effectively.

Attempted Robbery Halted as Former Police Pastor Saves the Day

According to a news article in 5 On Your Side, a group of masked men entered All Creation Family Church in Ferguson. Pastor Marquaello Futrell, a former police officer, said that one of the members of his church noticed that the men dropped a gun. Still, instead of alarming the congregation, he directed his media team to zoom in on the men for face recognition.

He then called out the shooters on his live stream before praying for them and asking God to change their hearts. The men left the church, and no one was hurt. Futrell attributed his ability to handle the situation to his instincts as a former police officer and his prayers as a pastor. He pushes them to change, and God will help them with what they need behind the evil motives they were about to make.

The police department told 5 On Your Side four men left after the scene and confirmed that they left the church in a Black Dodge Charger with tinted windows. The authorities are still on a chase for the suspects. Futrell said that the suspects felt God's presence and changed the course of their true motives.

The same Cases Have Occurred in Attempted Robberies in Religious Institutions

There were several cases of burglary in church institutions, but the people in faith have prohibited these people from doing their motives. According to a story shared by Christianity Daily, although commonly known for their peaceful and gentle nature, nuns have also shown their unyielding dedication to justice and human rights.

Sister Mary Johnice's recent encounter with attempted burglars at the Response to Love Center in Buffalo, New York, exemplifies this unwavering commitment. Rather than reacting with fear or anger, Sister Mary Johnice relied on her quick thinking and faith to de-escalate the situation.

Through her calm confrontation and the power of her prayers, the burglars ultimately retreated without violence. This display of strength and conviction by Sister Mary Johnice reminds me of the essential role nuns have played throughout history in advocating for those marginalized and oppressed.

According to WGRZ, she then kicked the ladder and took pictures of the burglars with the help of her coworkers. Sister Mary Johnice spoke to the press about the incident, stating that the Response to Love Center is a community center belonging to God and the people, and protecting it is a responsibility.

The organization has provided photos and videos to the police and is seeking help from the public in identifying the burglars. Sister Mary Johnice's quick thinking and determination prevented a possible break-in and demonstrated her commitment to protecting the center and its mission.

