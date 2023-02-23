One of the ministries of Jesus' Image Church is centered on leading youngsters to a relationship with Jesus. Recently, a group of kids has continued to worship even when the service is finished.

Kids Enjoyed Presence of the Lord at Jesus Image Church

God Tv reported that the Jesus Image church has witnessed children coming face to face with Jesus. Even after their most recent service had concluded, the children did not cease their worship. They "took over worshipping," and they sang all by themselves for over half an hour without accompaniment,

The adults in the gathering began praying that the children might be filled with the Holy Spirit, and many of the youngsters were affected by the service. As their parents came to get them, many children were still kneeling on the ground and worshiping God. "We must follow after the children!" the church declared.

According to Jesus Image Tv, the core mission of Jesus Kids is to work in partnership with parents to ensure that the next generation has the opportunity to encounter the presence and person of Jesus while also being instructed in the pure Word of God. The church hopes every kid will develop a personal relationship with the Lord and understand their identity is found in Jesus. Each kid will be able to study the gospel and understand what it is to serve the Lord in a secure and enjoyable environment during our services.

Importance of Children's Ministry

A report from the Ministry to Children stated that children's ministry is widely regarded as one of the most vital aspects of any local church. It teaches children about God and the beginning steps of a personal relationship. Children can grow to save faith in Jesus through Bible study, singing hymns, memorizing verses, and sharing prayer requests with their peers. They get closer to God and better understand His love for them each week.

In addition, parents play an essential part in the spiritual development of their offspring. They can teach their children how to put the lessons learned in children's ministry into practice by having conversations with their children about those lessons. Another excellent technique to support kids in their religion is regularly praying together as a family.

Accordingly, several verses in the Bible talk about how much Jesus enjoyed being with his disciples and how he blessed them. Jesus said in Matthew 19:14, "Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these." The verse demonstrates that Jesus placed a high value on children and considered them an integral component of His ministry. Moreover, Mark 10:13-16 reveals that when people brought their children to Jesus so that He could bless them, Jesus acted in a way that was both gracious and caring toward those children. It shows that Jesus thought children were of great value to God, deserved to be loved, and were a priority in God's kingdom.

