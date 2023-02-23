The broader Anglican communion has renounced the Church of England as having a broken connection with Orthodox provinces. They reportedly preach a false gospel and become apostates due to blessing same-sex marriage.

False Gospel Teachings of Anglican Communion

A report from World Opinion stated that the Church of England appears to be going through an identity problem at the moment. After much deliberation, the controlling body of the Church of England, known as the General Synod, concluded that same-sex couples should be permitted to receive the church's blessing on their relationships. However, the vast majority of the Anglican Communion still adheres to the traditional Christian view that marriage is between one man and one woman and that sexual activity outside of marriage is sinful and, therefore, cannot be sanctified by God.

At the Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON) in 2008, a group of Anglican church officials collectively referred to as primates discussed their concerns regarding what they called a growing "false gospel" of the Episcopal Church in the United States. Recently, the Church of England has reportedly been moving away from the teachings of the Bible.

Moreover, GAFCON is currently representing more than 35 million actively practicing Anglicans in the worldwide communion. As mentioned, only 13 million people in the United Kingdom follow the Anglican faith. Accordingly, GAFCON is the voice of most Anglicans around the globe, accounting for approximately 80% of their total membership.

It is also attended by countries of the Anglican Communion located in the Global South, including Africa, South America, and the majority of Asia and Oceania. They represent approximately 75 percent of the Anglican Communion. In addition to being doctrinally conservative, they are also very anxious about the changes in the Church of England.

On the other hand, as per The Gospel Coalition report, the Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches (GSFA) issued a statement saying that their calling to be "a holy remnant" does not permit them to be "in communion" with those provinces that have departed from the historic faith and chosen the path of false teaching, such as the Church of England. Furthermore, the GSFA Primates desire to preserve the unity of the visible church and the fabric of the Anglican Communion.

Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON)

According to GAFCON Global Anglicans, Christian values have been rejected since the middle of the previous century as Western society has become increasingly secular. Thus, a significant portion of the church abandoned the clear teaching of the Bible in favor of conforming to the prevalent culture at the time. It became particularly evident when discussing sexual ethics.

As a result, the worldwide gathering of bishops at the Lambeth Conference in 1998 adopted Resolution I.10, in which they reaffirmed the teachings of the Bible regarding sexuality. The resolution states that marriage should be between a man and a woman and that individuals should refrain from sexual activity before getting married. In addition, it also encourages spiritual care for people attracted to people of the same sexual orientation.

