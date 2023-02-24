Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), stated on Tuesday that despite the rapid mobilization of Catholic organizations in the United States to welcome political exiles from Nicaragua, more needs to be done to address human rights violations in the Central American nation.

'Proud and Grateful'

According to the Catholic News Agency, Archbishop Broglio stated on Feb. 21 he is 'proud and grateful' that the Catholic community of the United States, from dioceses and local Catholic Charities agencies to Catholic Charities USA and the USCCB, was among those agencies who mobilized quickly to welcome the Nicaraguan exiles as they were stripped of their citizenship before boarding the plane.

Those 222 people were allowed to enter the United States and are currently receiving assistance from authorities and partners of the United States government. Broglio asked, "How is it possible for any regime to deny citizenship to its citizens?" On Feb. 9, the Ortega regime sent 222 political detainees to their home countries in the United States.

However, Christianity Daily reported that Rolando Alvarez, Bishop of the Diocese of Matagalpa, who was deported, declined the opportunity to depart Nicaragua. Alvarez changed his mind at the airport among other political inmates, including priests and seminarians.

President David Ortega mentioned in his speech that Alvarez was taken to the airport. Before boarding the plane, however, Bishop Alvarez insisted that he would not travel until he spoke with the other bishops. According to the president, the deported bishop's behavior was ludicrous. He added that they could not get the prelate to board the plane because he had already refused.

Help for Exiled Nicaraguans

As per the OSV News, Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami offered the exiled priests and seminarians to provide housing for a more extended period at the St. John Vianney College Seminary in Miami.

The archbishop stated that he was offering them the hospitality of the seminary and the opportunity to get acclimated and acculturated and see the following stages. While finishing their immigration paperwork at the seminary, they can participate in "intense English sessions."

He also mentioned that Catholic Charities and Catholic Legal Services of the Archdiocese of Miami were prepared to assist the refugees and assist them with their immigration procedures. Both of these organizations were located in Miami.

Recently, according to Catholic News Agency, the government of the United States cried to take action to secure the release of Rolando Alvarez Lagos, the Bishop of Nicaragua, who was condemned to 26 years in prison for advocating for religious freedom. It is the critical message the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) conveys.

The USCIRF dismissed the charges brought against the bishop, saying that he was denied due process and imprisoned for criticizing religious freedom circumstances. Moreover, during Pope Francis' talk at the Angelus on Sunday, he showed his solidarity with the bishop currently imprisoned. The pope expressed that the news from Nicaragua caused him "a great lot" of sorrow. He expressed his worry for Alvarez and prayed for the 222 political prisoners from Nicaragua who had been deported.

