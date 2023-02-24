Several days have passed since the LA police discovered the body of Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell at Hacienda Heights. During their investigation, an informant told them about Carlos Medina, the husband of O'Connell's housekeeper. He became the suspect and was later on arrested by the LA police. Medina was charged with murder and a special allegation of using a firearm.

Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell's Murderer

The Catholic News Agency reported that the body of O'Connell was found on Saturday, Feb. 18, in his bedroom at his Hacienda Heights residence with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, according to Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna.

They reportedly received a tip about a person of interest in the murder of Bishop O'Connell, who lives in the city of Torrance. As mentioned, it is approximately a 45-minute drive to the southwest from Hacienda Heights, where Bishop O'Connell's body was discovered.

Investigators had determined that Carlos Medina, who was married to O'Connell's housekeeper, was the suspect in this case. The informant told them that Medina was behaving strangely and irrationally. He had also made statements about the bishop owing him money.

Sheriff Luna stated they had also found video evidence of a "dark-colored, compact SUV" that had driven into the bishop's driveway, remained for a short time, and departed. "Medina drove a similar type of vehicle," he added. In addition, after receiving information that Medina had arrived at his house on Monday, Feb. 18, around 2 a.m., the sheriff's deputies made their way to the suspect's residence and gave a warrant of arrest. However, the 61-year-old Medina refused to surrender.

As a result, the members of the sheriff department's Special Enforcement Bureau appeared at the scene with an updated warrant to search Medina's residence and arrest him. At around 8:15 a.m. local time, Medina left his home and turned himself into the authorities. Moreover, the police discovered two handguns along with "other evidence" that could be used to incriminate him were found at his house in Torrance. A forensics lab will investigate and test those firearms to determine if they were used in the murder.

Also Read: Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell of Los Angeles Died at 69 Due to Gunshot Wound Inflicted on the Torso

The Death of Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell

A report from Christianity Daily stated that a well-known priest who has served the Archdiocese of Los Angeles for a significant time, Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell, was recently murdered inside his house. As mentioned, on Saturday, Feb. 18, Bishop O'Connell was shot in the torso, leading to his death at 69.

According to CNN, Bishop O'Connell was adored in Los Angeles for his compassion and advocacy for the immigrant community and other vulnerable groups, including the homeless and those in need. He was also the chairman of the inter-diocesan Southern California immigration Task Force, which assisted in coordinating the local church's response to the recent influx of migrants from Central America.

The chairwoman of the Los Angeles County board of supervisors, Janice Hahn stated that Bishop O'Connell was known to walk among people; he reached out to gang members, the needy, and transients. Bishop O'Connell was also the aid of the helpless and the hope of the hopeless. He understood that serving God meant serving man, particularly the most vulnerable members of society.

Related Article: LA's Catholic Community Mourns After High-Ranking Official Is Fatally Shot on Saturday, Police Suspects Case as Homicide