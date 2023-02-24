As the Lenten season began after Ash Wednesday, Rockford Baptist Churches says they offer hybrid services for people who still do not want to attend church due to the COVID-19 pandemic or for other personal reasons. Bethesda Covenant Church and Providence Baptist Church are among the churches that offer online and in-person services.

Hybrid Services in Lenten Season

A report from 23WIFR stated that since some congregants, particularly those more susceptible to severe sickness, continue to be concerned about the virus, local religious leaders decided to continue providing worship services both in person and online.

According to Providence Baptist Church Pastor William Martin, even when he is not giving sermons on Sundays, he still spends his week conducting online Bible studies and participating in a variety of online initiatives in order to maintain contact with individuals who are not yet prepared to sit in the congregation's pews. While most people have returned, Martin also stated that religious leaders should prepare themselves to spend more time in the virtual world in the future. Based on his opinion, the church is beginning to accept the "new normal."

"The church is going to be two different campuses; you'll have your physical campus and your virtual space," he added. Moreover, the lead pastor at Bethesda Church in Rockford, Dan Hinz, reportedly agrees with Pastor Martin. However, the pastor said he spends a significant amount of time using technology to remind people at home how essential in-person gatherings are to their mental and spiritual well-being. "We see a lot of isolation and loneliness, and while we want people to be physically safe, we think the community is vital." Pastor Hinz added.

Accordingly, the in-person ceremony held in Bethesda on Sunday was attended by 185 people, while the service held in Providence had an attendance of 110. Both pastors said there had been an increase in the number of people coming to their services in person since the risk posed by COVID-19 has decreased.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Mass Gatherings

Plose One reported that public gatherings create the ideal environment for spreading infectious illnesses and present several complex challenges to public health officials. As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, governments and health experts have called for the suspension of gatherings to decrease the amount of social contact that can facilitate the transmission of the virus.

According to the National Library of Medicine, technologies such as the internet and infinite sensors are utilized to monitor events involving large crowds to evaluate and manage the potential for the spread of illness during these gatherings. Gradually, the crowd-gathering events associated with the transmission of infectious diseases are being refined and quantified.

On the other hand, Arlington Catholic Herald reported that the most recent diocesan Mass count, conducted in October of 2022, indicates that the majority of Catholics have resumed weekly Mass attendance at their local churches. However, tens of thousands have not, posing a challenge for evangelization to pastors and laypeople. The tally revealed a 7.3% decline in weekend Mass attendance since the previous count in 2019. Furthermore, 22 percent of the estimated 446,500 registered Catholics attended Sunday/Saturday vigil Masses this fall.

