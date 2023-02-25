Asbury University's successful revival has been one of the talks in the headlines concerning how this keeps going on. It was mentioned that no celebrities were involved in the outgoing revival; only Jesus was a celebrity.

According to the website of Asbury University, the community's foundation is Christ-centered education, which leads students on a transformative journey. The university offers an environment that fosters spiritual growth, academic excellence, and personal development.

Jesus is the Only Celebrity in the Ongoing Revival at Asbury University

The faculty members work hard to deliver a dynamic learning experience that prepares students for future career success. In addition to academic growth, students will also develop meaningful friendships that will last a lifetime. Asbury University is committed to serving the community and making a positive impact through Christian service, research, and learning.

According to a report in Christianity Today, controversial, charismatic figures are planning to visit Asbury University, a Christ-centered educational institution. Some of these figures, such as Todd Bentley and Greg Locke, have been deemed unfit for ministry by a panel of pastors or have spread misinformation about the 2020 election and defied COVID-19 health mandates.

Despite concerns, the university managed to avoid disruptive confrontations during their visit. However, some Christian leaders, including Kari Jobe, a contemporary Christian music singer, went to Asbury to pray and participate without trying to take the stage.

The revival has been going on for almost two weeks. Announcements were made about featuring celebrities on the platform. Ministers emphasized that no celebrities or superstars were present except for Jesus and regularly used the term "radical humility" throughout the day.

According to a recent article in Christianity Daily, Asbury faculty have avoided promoting or marketing the revival event too much out of respect for the student's experience. Despite this, the event has gained popularity on social media. The hashtag #asburyrevival has over 24.4 million views on TikTok alone, and multiple posts and videos are being shared on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

The spiritual movement has attracted people from different states and even countries who have journeyed to experience the powerful atmosphere at Asbury University.

Pushing Through the Real Message of the Revival

The school personnel have been making much effort for the revival to be at its full potential and pushes through the real message of the revival.

According to CBN News, an op-ed by Anna Lowe, the managing editor of The Asbury Collegian, a student-run outlet, recalls her visit to the ongoing worship service at Asbury University's Hughes Auditorium. It compares the "Jesus high" concept to an adrenaline rush from lack of sleep, newfound knowledge, and the promise of the Holy Spirit.

However, she warns that this high eventually fades away, and the community must not drift away from pouring out their affection and devotion to Jesus. Lowe acknowledges the revival's positive impact but reminds readers that genuine revival is initiated and sustained by the living God, and the community must not turn it into a prolonged event for its own sake.

