An elderly woman was peacefully painting the steps of Pitt Street Unity Church with rainbow colors during the celebration of World Pride when a man confronted her and questioned her faith in God. The woman was forced to defend her faith even when the man threatened her with "going to hell" due to her beliefs. The whole confrontation was captured in video footage.

Confrontation During Painting Steps of Pitt Street Unity Church With Rainbow Color

According to Mail Online, a group of people, including the elderly woman, was filmed while painting the stairs leading up to the entrance of the Pitt Street Uniting Church in Sydney in the lead-up to Saturday's annual Mardi Gras parade.

A man passing by then confronted the woman, demanding to know why she was painting the staircase rainbow and if she was a Christian. The woman answered calmly, saying that she is a Christian, and explained that God is love, for welcoming others, and for providing hospitality. However, the man insisted that the woman give evidence to support her claim, asking her where in the Bible it said God approved marriage between people of the same gender. "God is love? Of course, he is, but he's holy, too," he stated.

The man also said that if the woman believes in God, she should follow His commandments because that is how Christ-followers do. Yet, the woman asserted once more that "God is love" before kindly informing the man that she needed to finish painting the stairs. It triggered the man more, and he asked the woman if she realized she was going to hell when she did not accept Christ. "You're being deceived, man, and I don't want to be deceived. I'm worried for your soul." the man added.

On the other hand, a report from My Christian Daily stated that World Pride is presently being held in Sydney, which is widely regarded as one of the gay capitals of the world. Since its inception in 1978, the Mardi Gras celebration has been going strong for the past 44 years. Anthony Albanese, the prime minister of Australia, was in attendance at Saturday's gathering and made history by becoming the first prime minister to march in a Mardi Gras parade.

Additionally, even though there were approximately 75,000 people present at the gathering on Saturday evening, not everybody was enthusiastic about the LGBTQ community taking over Sydney. Lidia Thorpe, an Australian politician, "stole the show" at the Mardi Gras procession after she laid down in front of a float for the Australian Federal Police, ending the festivities.

LGBTQIA+ in Pitt Street Uniting Church in Sydney

The Pitt Street Uniting Church reported that since the early 1980s, Pitt Street has been at the forefront of the fight for LGBTIQA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer) people to be treated with the same dignity and respect in both the church and the wider community. The church's motivation for making these efforts comes from the conviction that every human being is made in the likeness of a merciful God. Therefore, they also deserve to be treated with respect and decency.

