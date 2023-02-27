The German Evangelical Lutheran Church of Ukraine (GELCU) members have assisted those in need within and beyond their congregations. Since the Ukraine war started in 2022 and caused a lot of destruction, GELCU became a member of the Lutheran World Federation (LWF), which also provides humanitarian aid. Bishop Pavlo Shvarts of GELCU was reportedly interviewed and discussed the current situation, the humanitarian activity of his church, and the importance of faith in times of war.

Humanitarian Work of Bishop Pavlo Shvarts' Church and Faith in Times of War

The Lutheran World Federation (LWF) reported that in the last week of Jan. 2023, Legal Writing Institute (LWI) interviewed GELCU's Bishop Pavlo Shvarts in a school gym in Kharkiv where they accommodate people that they are helping during the peak of the war.

According to the bishop, the needs of the people have changed in the past 11 months. During the early stages of the war, they assisted in evacuating civilians. The church could not do as much as it wanted to because of the lack of staff, but they could still evacuate people and look for new homes inside or outside Ukraine. They also provided bread, milk, and medicine to the people residing in their facilities. Moreover, the church has been providing children with classes, assisting them with schoolwork, and organizing lessons in computer science since May of 2022. Currently, they are dealing with the distribution of packaged meals and help financially.

As mentioned, Bishop Pavlo and his church gained strength through faith in Jesus Christ to help people despite the war. He also said that being a part of the LWF community during a crisis is extremely important because it gives an individual the sense of not being alone and that other people are there to assist and pray for them.

About Lutheran World Federation

According to a report from Visit Ukraine Today, after the outbreak of full-scale war, the Lutheran World Federation (LWF) started assisting Ukrainians who were compelled to relocate to Poland for safety reasons. This organization collaborates with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other international charitable foundations to assist needy Ukrainians. The main kinds of assistance provided by LWF are financial support, care for mental health, and the distribution of food and non-food items. Financial aid should assist Ukrainians in satisfying their Adsic requirements and adjusting to the realities of the situation.

Also Read: Russian Invasion in Ukraine Destroyed At Least 494 Religious Buildings

The situation in Ukraine After A Year of Russian Invasion

A report from Reuters stated that one of the most surprising things about the war is that Ukraine has survived a year after Russian forces invaded Ukraine and reached Kyiv's gates. As the impact of Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II subsides, Ukrainians' defiance is sometimes taken for granted. However, due to careful planning, bravery, and strategy, as well as financial and military assistance from other countries and Russia's poor performance on the battleground, Ukraine has been able to keep the enemy at bay.

On the other hand, Ukraine still anticipates that Russia will scale up its attacks. The country is making haste to acquire heavy weaponry from other countries, such as tanks, in addition to an increased supply of ammunition and missiles with a more extended range.

Related Article: Pope Francis Expressed Gratitude to Polish Catholics for Humanitarian Assistance to Ukraine