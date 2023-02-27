The idea of accepting the LGBTQ+ community in the church has been a struggle for the Christian community not just because it violates some of the teachings in the bible but also is discouraged to consider this type of ideology.

Their attitude towards homosexuality has affected the dignity and respect of some people in the church. While church attendance has declined over the years, some congregations continue to hold onto their anti-LGBTQ beliefs to exert control over their members.

The Struggle to Include the People of LGBTQ+ in Christianity

According to The Guardian, conservative wings of the Catholic and Anglican churches and evangelical congregations continue to demonize homosexuality and transgenderism. This is because the business model of these churches is based on shaming people, especially regarding sexuality.

They promise redemption and everlasting life, but first, members must experience shame and guilt about their sexual desires. Sadly, the fact that gay and transgender kids kill themselves alarmingly does not concern these shame-mongers. George Pell, a Catholic cardinal, even declared that the risk of gay children killing themselves is "another reason to be discouraging people going in that direction."

The Guardian continues that in the context of church schools in Australia, there is a contradiction between their promise of treating gay students with dignity and their insistence on having the legal right to expel them at any time. This contradiction is seen as a "glitch in the business model" of the churches that own the schools.

While parents want all their children to be treated fairly, the churches insist on maintaining a stance that regards homosexuality as evil. The author highlights the problem of such a stance, mainly because it can lead to the humiliation and suffering of gay and transgender students.

According to an article in The Conversation, the exclusion of LGBTQIA+ individuals from religious spaces, specifically in the context of conservative Christian schools in Australia, had recent incidents of schools sending enrolment contracts with clauses that compare homosexuality to bestiality and pedophilia.

As a gay man and pastor who previously held a conservative view, the author interviewed 24 LGBTQIA+ individuals who had experienced religious trauma in traditional Christian denominations and religious schools. Despite the perception that LGBTQIA+ communities and the church are incompatible, many same-sex couples in Australia identify as Christian. The author argues that exclusionary practices in religious spaces are not new and that LGBTQIA+ Christians are increasingly making their voices heard.

Inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ Community in the Church

Some the countries like England, which oppose LGBTQ+ marriage, recently took steps to accept and promote the inclusivity of LGBTQ+ people in the church.

Recently a move by the Church of England has sparked controversy as the institution has allowed priests to bless same-sex marriages and civil partnerships while maintaining its ban on church weddings for these couples. According to the article shared in Christianity Daily, the measure came after five years of discussions on the church's stance on sexuality.

It included an apology for past failures to welcome LGBTQ individuals. However, the church still upholds the doctrine that marriage is between one man and one woman, preventing priests from performing same-sex marriages.

