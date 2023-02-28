On the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a few Elora and Fergus residents and pastors from various local churches offered their prayers at noon on Friday to the people of Ukraine.

Prayers to Ukraine

The EloraFergusToday reported that a small group of people gathered outside of a church in Fergus to pray for the conflict in mainland Europe to cease during a year marked by violence, damage, and uncertainty due to the conflict. At a snow-covered garden on the side of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Fergus, the ministers took turns leading the congregation in prayer for various people and how they had been affected by the tragedy.

A prayer was offered by the Rev. Lynda Goy-Flint of the Fergus' Melville United Church for those who had been hurt, as well as for the many people whose lives had been lost for the year-long struggle and those who were grieving their loss. Also, the Rev. Paul Walker, a pastor at St. John's, prayed for those forced to flee their homes due to the conflict.

During his prayer, Walker said, "We ask mercy for all of the people who are searching for a place to live, who are processing and recording the sorrow and anguish of leaving places they call their home, and we pray for those who are separated from their relatives and friends."

Eleven months prior, local religious representatives gathered at the Elora Cenotaph to offer a prayer that was quite similar to this one. Rev. Peter Bush believes that people should keep praying for Ukraine even if he does not see an end to the conflict on the horizon any time soon.

Moreover, a report from Crux stated that as part of the first anniversary of the beginning of hostilities in Ukraine, political and religious leaders from across the world gathered in prayer to memorialize those who had lost their lives in the conflict and to implore God for peace.

A Year After Russia's War in Ukraine

According to PBS News, there have been thousands of deaths, millions of people have been forced to flee their homes, entire cities have been reduced to rubble, and fears have been fueled that the conflict could escalate into an open conflict between Russia and NATO as a result of the conflict in Ukraine, which began a year ago. On the first day of the New Year, a Ukrainian missile attack on Makiivka claimed the lives of dozens of newly mobilized Russian soldiers. As per the Russian Defense Ministry, 89 service members were lost in the conflict; however, Ukrainian officials believe the number of fatalities to be in the hundreds.

On Jan. 12, Russia said it had successfully captured the salt-mining town of Soledar after several months of fierce combat; however, Kyiv did not accept this victory until several days later. In addition, Moscow continues to push on with its offensive to seize the Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut. A Russian missile hit an apartment building in the city of Dnipro on Jan. 14, the same day that Moscow started another wave of strikes against energy facilities in Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of 45 people.

