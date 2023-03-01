On Friday, Mar. 3, the Mayfield Congregational United Church of Christ in Sycamore will allow visitors to come to their church from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to celebrate the World Day of Prayer. According to a report from the Shaw Local News Network, anyone who would like to come to the chapel to pray during the day is welcome.

The verses found in Ephesians 1:15 through 19 have inspired the church to base this year's theme for the World Day of Prayer on the phrase "I Have Heard About Your Faith." In the past 162 years, the Mayfield Congregational United Church of Christ has been providing assistance and care for its local community. On Sundays, the worship sessions begin at ten in the morning in the church at 28405 Church Road, Sycamore, where it is located.

World Day of Prayer

As per the Women's Inter-Church Council of Canada, although communities can choose different times to observe World Day of Prayer, the event is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of March. Each year, Christians from various traditions come together as part of the worldwide ecumenical movement known as the World Day of Prayer to celebrate a unified day of prayer.

By preparing and participating in the worship session, people can understand how sisters from other nations, languages, and cultures interpret Biblical passages concerning their respective contexts. They are able to understand their worries and have the opportunity to express solidarity. Christian faith has the potential to be strengthened in this manner as it develops in both breadth and depth through the lens of an international and ecumenical expression.

About Mayfield Congregational United Church of Christ

The Mayfield Congregational United Church of Christ is a community that is made up of Christians who are open-minded and unconstrained in their thoughts. Mayfield's members and friends collaborate on projects out of affection and fellowship; their efforts are united but different. The group consists of farmers, students, people in retirement, people who work in trades, and instructors.

Mayfield members believe that the Bible is a holy book and that God gave it to various individuals due to the complex history of the early Christian Church. Through study, prayer, and fellowship, they investigate what it means for them today, specifically in their conviction that "God is still speaking" to a new generation of Christians and people looking for answers. The Mayfield Church is accessible to people with disabilities. Hearing aids, as well as bulletins and hymn books printed in large font, are accessible to anyone who requests them.

Accordingly, the church takes great pride in its long history of advocating for social justice and its deep roots in the rural areas of DeKalb County. In 1860, the Mayfield Church started as a Wesleyan Methodist congregation. William Nickerson, the first pastor, was a leader in the abolitionist movement and a tireless champion of its cause. During his service as a pastor, the church served as a stop on the Underground Railroad, offering sanctuary and assistance to fugitive slaves who were making their way to freedom via Lake Michigan.

