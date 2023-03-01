Thousands of church leaders, educators, human rights activists, lawyers, musicians, young people, and other professionals from over 80 denominations and Christian groups gathered on Feb. 19 at Jantar Mantar, a historic observatory.

The protest was organized by Christian leaders from various denominations in Delhi and the National Capital Region. Additionally, many attendees wore white to symbolize peace or traditional costume with black armbands to protest.

Historic Delhi Gathering

According to Christianity Today, the onslaught of anti-conversion laws and allegations of unlawful proselytization in India has taken its toll on the country's Christian community. They have had enough of mobs pushing Christians out of their villages and the potential that many would face personal violence and property destruction. They are furious at a government that, at best, tacitly permits these behaviors and, at worst, actively encourages them. This is perhaps the most significant source of their ire.

As mentioned, 22,000 Christians from various denominations gathered in their capital the week before last to demand better. Choirs from different congregations in Delhi, as well as ethnic groups from the state of Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and the Chota Nagpur plateau, offered songs of worship and encouragement in a variety of languages and musical styles.

The protest also allowed numerous Christian leaders from various regions of India to discuss and express their dismay regarding how their communities were being persecuted. Moreover, the Vatican News reported Archbishop of Delhi, Anil Couto was present at the event. He explained that the purpose of the demonstration was to demand judicial and government intervention to prevent the rapid rise in incidences of violence, coercion, and false arrests of their people.

John Dayal, the spokesperson for the All-Indian Catholic Union, brought up the fact that approximately 350 Christians are imprisoned for practicing their faith in Uttar Pradesh alone and that hundreds of tribal Christians in the state of Chhattisgarh were forcibly removed from their village. While addressing the demonstrators, he appealed to his fellow Indians, asking them to stand in empathy and solidarity and raise their voices at the targeted and organized injustice occurring across the country against Christians. They reportedly want the government to hear their cries and intervene and take steps to ensure the safety and security of Christians in India.

Hate Crime Against Christians in India

As per the Persecution, due to the Christian faith, the village administration of Bara Chomri in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh denied ten Christian families government assistance. Ten Christian families were summoned to a village assembly in Bara Chomri on Jan. 26, when people inspired by radical Hindu nationalists forced the Christians to renounce their faith or be denied rice, dal, and oil that the government distributes typically to the needy.

As stated, ten Christian families converted to Christianity four years ago and have endured terrible persecution and physical violence at the hands of extremist Hindu nationalists ever since. Despite losing necessary provisions, the ten Christian families maintain their resolve. In addition, the local pastor was also denied access to Bara Chomri to perform worship services and was questioned by police on suspicions of conversion.

