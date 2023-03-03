A Chrisitan School promoting inclusivity among LGBTQ individuals is being forced to close. In Kansas City, Missouri, a school's closure is looming due to a conflict over the definition of Christianity.

Urban Christian Academy, a private school catering to 100 K-8 students, is in danger of shutting down. The school aims to offer low-income children tuition-free, high-quality education rooted in Christian values. However, conflicting interpretations of Christianity have caused irreconcilable differences among the school's leadership, resulting in the school's closure.

Urban Christian Academy About to Close Due to Conflict in Beliefs

In the report by ABC News, Urban Christian Academy is set to shut down due to a loss of financial support resulting from a conflict over inclusivity and Christianity. The Urban Christian Academy, which provides tuition-free, Christ-centered education to low-income students, added a paragraph to its website stating that it affirms the LGBTQIA+ community and its holiness.

This update caused many donors to stop contributing, citing their interpretation of Christianity. The school's executive director and co-founder anticipated a 50% loss in funding but faced an 80% loss, which was too much to overcome. As a result, the school will close at the end of the academic year.

The school has not named the churches or individuals responsible for withdrawing financial assistance but shared messages with ABC News. Churches explained that supporting the LGBQIA+ community denies Biblical definitions of sin and identity, rendering the grace of God meaningless. Some individuals accused the school of abusing children by teaching them that sin is acceptable and that tolerance and acceptance lead to an anti-God philosophy.

Former teachers at Urban Christian Academy have alleged that the private school lacked proper oversight and effective policies for voicing concerns. According to the Kansas City Star, the teachers claimed that leaders set unreasonable and specific requirements unrelated to staff behavior, speech, and teaching methods, leading to their reprimands or dismissal. Some former employees raised concerns about student safety due to staff shortages caused by a high turnover rate.

Additionally, they claimed that staff was manipulated to fit leadership's expectations, leading to a mismatch between the school's proclaimed values and how the team was treated. Some former employees were either fired or resigned after disagreements with school leaders. The school is set to close due to a significant drop in funding after affirming support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

School President Stands on Her Beliefs and Understands Diversity

Despite the closure of the UCA, the school's president, Callaway-George, believes that embracing love and promoting it is the essence of the Christian faith. According to the report shared by Yahoo! News, she understands that not all Christians share this view and that it has led to the school's closure.

The Missouri Baptist Convention, a network of 1,800 churches in the state, does not support the school's decision, stating that accepting desires and behaviors outside of scripture is not ultimately loving or caring. Callaway-George hopes this event will spark critical conversations about beliefs and their impact on others in churches and around dinner tables.

