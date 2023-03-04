The killers of the United Methodist Church's leader, Rev. Autura Eason-Williams, was recently charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. Rev. Eason-Williams was shot while being carjacked by a 15-year-old teen, Miguel Andrade, and 21-year-old Eduard Rodriguez-Tabora on July 18, 2022.

Criminal Charges and Bond Requests on the Murderer of Rev. Autura Eason-Williams

On July 18, 2022, shortly after 4 p.m., Rev. Eason-Williams, who was 52 years old, was reportedly fatally shot in the driveway of her house in Whitehaven during a carjacking. According to her friends, she was speaking with a coworker on her mobile phone at the time of the assault, Christian Post reported.

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office announced that the gunshot that resulted in the death of Rev. Eason-Williams was committed during the robbery, which is the basis for the second count of first-degree murder in the indictment. At the preliminary meeting on October 19, 2022, the DA's Office requested a one-million-dollar bond for 21-year-old Rodriguez-Tabora. However, he is still being held in custody even though his bail was approved.

On the other hand, 15-year-old Andrade has been granted bail after posting his $200,000 bond. In addition, it has yet to be decided when the hearing will take place. Still, the Assistant District Attorney for the Crime Strategies and Narcotics Prosecution Unit, Forrest M. Edwards, is expected to be the one to represent the state in court.

FOX 13 reported that later on the night of the incident, the wrecked vehicle of Rev. Eason-Williams' was discovered at the intersection of Lynchburg Street and Steuben Drive. The video surveillance showed the church leader pulling into her driveway in a car described by the police as an Infiniti Q50 while another vehicle, a Hyundai, followed closely behind.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), after the vehicle was approached by two individuals wearing masks, one of them opened fire with multiple shots, hitting the reverend. The suspects allegedly pulled the victim from her vehicle, climbed into her driver's seat, and drove off.

Remembering Rev. Autura Eason-Williams

A report from the UM News stated that Rev. Autura Eason-Williams was a devout member of the United Methodist Church. She was born and raised in Memphis, where she attended the University of Memphis and Memphis Theological Seminary. After that, she attended Wesley Theological Institute in Washington and received a Doctor of Ministry degree.

She has previously held positions at Memphis's Centenary and Calvary Longview churches. Additionally, Rev. Eason-Williams worked as a member of the conference personnel until she was appointed to her current position as district superintendent. She served as the minister of the multi-ethnic congregation in Southeast Memphis known as Capleville United Methodist Church.

Rev. Eason-Williams spent several years working for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, where she was a member of the Faith and Health Commission for the hospital system. The Congregational Health Network, an ecumenical network of 600 churches that also address health disparities, and My Sister's Keeper, an outreach that addresses health disparities among African American women, had planning committees on which she served. Moreover, she was a part of the movement within The United Methodist Church to create an organization that welcomes and accepts all members of society.

Black Methodists for Church Renewal is an organization in which Rev. Eason-Williams was actively involved. The mission of this organization is to cultivate future leaders who will campaign for black people within The United Methodist Church. Eason-Williams' death was mourned by Reconciling Ministries Network, which is an advocacy organization that works for LGBTQ equality in the life of the church.

Furthermore, in memory of Rev. Eason-Williams and in gratitude for her Christian testimony and friendship, more than 200 people attended an evening prayer service held on July 18, 2022, at the Colonial Park United Methodist Church in Memphis.

