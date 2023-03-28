Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots, has launched a national campaign called "Stand Up to Jewish Hate" through his foundation to combat antisemitism and raise awareness nationwide about the rising number of incidents of antisemitism both online and in person. The campaign has a budget of $25 million.

Also, the campaign will comprise emotional advertisements that will be presented by stars of popular television shows such as "The Voice," "Kelly Clarkson Show," and "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," all of which are broadcast on NBC.

"Stand Up to Jewish Hate"

According to the AP News, Matthew Berger, the charity's executive director, the advertisements are designed to appeal to the sentiments of Americans, not of Jewish descent. One of the advertisements, scheduled to debut on Monday, depicts a non-Jewish neighbor painting over a garage door damaged by the Nazi swastika and the words "No Jews." The advertisement concludes with the message: "Hate only wins if you let it."

Another advertisement focuses on the problem of hatred that may be found on the internet; in this one, a Jewish adolescent is portrayed to be humiliated after posting a video of his bar mitzvah. Shortly after, he notices that a Harlem choir has tagged him with their rendition of his worship song. As the words "Voices of support are louder than words of hate" appear on the screen, he begins to sing along with the chorus.

Berger stated that the foundation collaborated with its creative team to create scenarios "that would be very striking and depict what antisemitism appears to be." According to him, the advertisements will be shown during the NFL draft, as well as the NBA and NHL playoffs, and they will also be featured on social media, where prominent influencers will support them.

Moreover, WBALTV11 reported that the Baltimore Jewish Council became an official partner of the "#StandUptToJewishHate" campaign, joining the Associated Jewish Federation in this capacity. Antisemitism will be fought with the help of all Americans, especially those who are not Jewish, according to a new national campaign that has been launched.

A unified display of support is represented across the campaign with a square in blue. Even though they only make up 2.4% of the population in the United States, Jewish people are the target of 55% of all religiously motivated violent crimes. In addition, Emily Goodman, a Jewish Council member, stated that more efforts should be made to teach children about antisemitism.

Defining Antisemitism

Holocaust Encyclopedia stated that antisemitism could be defined as prejudice against Jews or hatred of Jewish people. The Holocaust, which refers to the persecution and murder of European Jewry carried out between 1933 and 1945 by Nazi Germany and its allies, is the most extreme manifestation of antisemitism in the history of the world.

Antisemitism is the hate of Jews and hostility to numerous liberal, cosmopolitan, and international political ideas of the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries that are typically connected with Jews. The term antisemitism was coined in 1879 by the German journalist Wilhelm Marr. The following ideologies and movements were criticized: pacifism, socialism, capitalism, and finance, as well as equal civil rights and constitutional democracy.

