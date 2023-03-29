A local TV station in Connecticut reported that the Archdiocese of Hartford is investigating a possible eucharistic miracle that may have occurred during a Mass at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Thomaston.

During the conclusion of the Mass on March 5, Father Joseph Crowley informed the congregation that a eucharistic minister had witnessed something unexplainable while distributing Communion.

According to a report in Catholic News Agency, Father Crowley continued to express his amazement and gratitude for the event, stating that it was a "very powerful, very awesome, very real, very shocking" experience. He further explained that they were running out of hosts, but suddenly more hosts appeared, which he believed was a bigger miracle than the miracle of the Eucharist.

WFSB Eyewitness News reported that the Archdiocese of Hartford is investigating this possible miracle. It is worth noting that the Vatican-endorsed exhibit "Eucharistic Miracles of the World" has featured 152 documented cases of such miracles, and only four have been recognized by the Catholic Church in the 21st century, as reported by the Magis Center.

A consecrated host that had landed on the floor of a church in Legnica, Poland, in 2013 was put in water to dissolve. However, instead of dissolving, the host became stained with red streaks. Forensic testing was conducted, which revealed that in the histopathological image, the fragments were found containing the fragmented parts of the cross-striated muscle. It is most similar to the heart muscle.

The Catholic Church investigated this event, and it was officially recognized as a Eucharistic miracle in 2016. The host is now preserved for public veneration in a tabernacle at the St. Hyacinth Church in Legnica.

The story in National Catholic Register continued that in 2006, a consecrated Host in the Chilpancingo-Chilapa Diocese of Mexico appeared to be bleeding. After conducting tests, it was discovered that the substance was indeed blood containing hemoglobin and human DNA.

Similarly, witnesses reported seeing the face of Jesus on a consecrated Host in Chirattakonam, India, in 2001. And in 2008, a priest in Sokolka, Poland, dropped a consecrated Host, which appeared to bleed. Further testing revealed that the altered fragment of the Host was identical to the heart tissue of a person nearing death, and the structure of the muscle fibres was interwoven in a way impossible to produce by human means.

These are just some examples reported as Eucharistic miracles that have been investigated and recognized by the Catholic Church.

Eucharistic Miracles

There are currently 152 known Eucharistic miracles recognized and endorsed by the Vatican-supported "Eucharistic Miracles of the World" entity. According to The Real Presence, these miracles serve as evidence of the Real Presence of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament.

Many of these miracles have occurred during weakened faith, often due to someone doubting the Real Presence. While most of these miracles involve the Host appearing as human flesh and blood, Catholics believe that the consecrated Host is already the Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity of Jesus under the appearances of bread and wine.

These miracles are simply a tangible manifestation of His Presence. All of these miracles have received full approval from the Catholic Church.

