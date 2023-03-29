The Wilson County government sued Pastor Greg Locke of Global Vision Bible Church for allegedly violating zoning regulations and having excessive noise in their church. The pastor planned to counter-sue them and said they would not permit this bullying.

According to Newsweek, on Thursday, Mar. 23, Tom Brashear, the Director of Wilson County Development Services, filed a lawsuit against Global Vision Church and its pastor, Greg Locke. The case argues that the defendants built structures without the appropriate permit and created excessive noise.

As mentioned, in July of 2019, a stop work order was issued to the church in Mt. Juliet, Wilson County, which was constructing an expansion to the facility. Specifically, the lawsuit claimed that a larger tent had been set up on the land and that the stop-work orders were violated because a "more permanent structure" was built around the tent. On the other hand, Pastor Locke refutes the claims made by the county and asserts that they have complied with their requests.

Moreover, Christian Headlines reported that Pastor Locke has announced that they will file a countersuit against the government of Wilson County in Tennessee. "Let me be plain: we will counter-sue the county. We will keep having services. We will not be bullied, and we will continue to do all we can to minimize sound, be good neighbors, and serve the community," the pastor explained.

He also said that the lawsuit was "unconstitutional" since they did everything they could to comply with the requirements of the government. Even the Tennessee State Inspection that came through reportedly congratulated them on how far they have come and pointed out where they still need to improve. "There is no noise ordinance, and we've gone above and beyond to minimize the sound. And now that we've done that, they must find some other trumped-up nonsense to violate us on," Pastor Locke added.

Based on a report from the Christian Post, Tennessee Pastor Greg Locke intends to fight legal action that has been filed against his congregation over accusations that it violates local ordinances regarding planned building expansion. He claims the legal action is premised on "faulty findings, misrepresentation, and just plain speculation." Pastor Locke said they would not let up in convincing them to ignore it. He noted that in the end, the Wilson County government is incapable of winning, and they will not succeed. It violates the Constitution in many ways and shall not give in to pressure. They are reportedly not easily frightened because the Lord is on their side, and the outcome of this conflict will favor them.

On the other hand, a nearby couple has sued Locke and his church for Global Vision's worship events, causing them many troubles. Pastor Locke explained that a tent is their only option since the church expanded so fast in 2020. During three years, his church has increased by 1,000 members. "Even if we broke ground today, we would still need to be in a tent for two to three years," he added.

