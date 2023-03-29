A Jesuit-Led Ateneo de Manila University senior high school student pocketed a communion wafer during their 'School-Wide Mass. 'The student posted a food review on Twitter and rated the quality of the wafer on a scale of one to ten.

Scandal in the Jesuit-Led Ateneo de Manila University

A report from The Manila Times stated that a senior high school student, who goes by the username of @feignedflowers, attended mass on Friday, Mar. 17, brought home a 'Holy Eucharist' and provided an "Ostiya Review" on Twitter.

The Twitter user, whose name has since been changed and whose profile has been locked, noted that the communion wafer he received tasted like breakfast cereal, was not soggy, and had a satisfying crunch. Moreover, he apologized afterwards, but the internet users did not believe it.

As per the Coconuts Manila, a part of the student's review rated the communion wafer an overall score of 7.1 out of 10. "DESIGN: 6/10. I like the vibe, but if it was centered, I think it'd be a lot better." Thus, the university's senior high school department issued a statement announcing that all masses would be cancelled to atone and make amends for the sacrilegious act. Since the communion wafer serves as the symbol of the body of Christ, canon law considers it a severe offense to desecrate the host, also known as Eucharist. In addition, the offense is reportedly punishable by ex-communication.

The Ateneo Senior High School department stated that it had been reported to them that during the most recent School-Wide Mass, a student committed a sinful act. Due to the terrible nature of the situation, they sincerely apologize to the whole student body and faculty of the Ateneo de Manila Senior High School.

The department explained that sacrilege is an action of grave sin against sacred persons or things, particularly those that have been dedicated to the service of God. It is an offense against the holiness of God and His church, according to the teachings of the Catholic Church. The Holy Eucharist, considered the most sacred and the origin of the Catholic faith, serves as the holiest and most essential part of the worship services. However, it is unclear whether the student who committed the sinful act was subjected to disciplinary discipline.

Also Read: Pelosi Defies Archbishop's Ban, Receives Communion In A Washington Church

Jesuit in Ateneo de Manila University

According to Ateneo de Manila University, the Escuela Municipal, the first Jesuit Grade School in the Philippines, was opened on Dec. 10, 1859, in Intramuros in response to the widespread demand of residents of Manila for an elementary school. This event marked the beginning of the Ateneo Grade School. At that time, Fr. Jose Fernandez Cuevas, the Superior of the Society of Jesus in the Philippine Province, served as the institution's first rector.

In 1865, the last name of the institution was changed to "Ateneo Municipal de Manila." The ancient Greek word "Athena," which translates to "goddess of wisdom," is where we get our word "Ateneo." Following the withdrawal of financial support from the municipal government, the term "municipal" was removed from the institution's name in 19U I. Since then, Ateneo Municipal de Manila has been called "Ateneo de Manila."

In 1921, American Jesuits picked up where their Spanish counterparts left off and continued the work that had been started. Furthermore, the Ateneo de Manila has already garnered a reputation for being an outstanding educational institution.

Related Article: 'Eucharistic Miracle' During Communion at St. Thomas Catholic Church As Hosts Duplicated in Ciborium