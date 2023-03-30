The disaffiliations and split within the United Methodist Church are currently undergoing a period of unrest, with members facing a difficult decision. A deadline has been set for the end of the year. Congregations must decide whether to stay with the UMC or break away.

As one of the largest Protestant denominations in the region, the UMC has a significant presence, with 117 congregations in Alabama and 38 in Florida within the WKRG News 5 viewing area. These congregations must carefully consider their options and make decisions that will have far-reaching consequences for their communities.

The Impact of the Ongoing Split within the UMC

Rev. Debora Bishop, the UMC District Superintendent responsible for overseeing all churches in Lower Alabama and Northwest Florida, expressed her sadness at seeing the church torn apart over a single issue. According to WKRG, this issue was the UMC's stance against same-sex marriage and gay clergy, reaffirmed by a narrow margin in a 2019 vote.

Debora explained that this decision had made the UMC more traditional and punitive regarding the issue of human sexuality. In response to the decision to enforce the ban on same-sex marriage and gay clergy, the UMC set up a system that allowed dissatisfied churches to disaffiliate.

However, due to the pandemic, the process was delayed. Now, each congregation has until the end of 2023 to decide whether to leave and retain ownership of their church buildings and property. Disaffiliation requires a two-thirds vote of the congregation, making the decision difficult and potentially divisive for many UMC churches.

In South Baldwin County, two UMC churches, Orange Beach UMC and Gulf Shores UMC, have decided to disaffiliate. In the article in WHNT, Allen McElroy, a member of the Orange Beach church, shared that he voted based on his conscience and did not want anyone telling him how he had to worship.

Orange Beach is operating as an independent church, while Gulf Shores have decided to join the new, conservative Global Methodist Church. However, the disaffiliation process has been challenging for many churches and their members, likened to a painful divorce by Bishop.

She explained that church members had supported and cared for one another during significant life events, and now, due to the issue of same-sex marriage and gay clergy, they can no longer be together.

The process has been heartbreaking for many people, and the decision to disaffiliate has caused significant emotional distress. Nevertheless, each church must decide for itself, and the outcome will have a lasting impact on its members and communities.

Recent Decisions of Some Congregations in Dealing with the Ongoing Conflict in the UMC

Central United Methodist Church in Fayetteville, Arkansas, has split into three groups. According to the story here in Christianity Daily, the church will remain part of the United Methodist denomination, while a new congregation called Christ Church will be established by the current leadership, who will receive $500,000 in seed money from Central to establish themselves.

The third congregation, Genesis Church, will become an independent, non-denominational church and keep the property it has been using. The University of Arkansas's Wesley Campus Ministry will continue to play a significant role in Central's ministry initiatives. The differences within the United Methodist Church on homosexuality led to the disaffiliation of numerous congregations, which caused the division.

