From Saturday, Apr. 1 to Sunday, Apr. 2, the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints brings together its members worldwide to discuss the significance of having a relationship with God.

General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

A report from The Daily Universe reported that men, women, and children who traveled from Ghana to Brazil would be present in person to hear the prophetic guidance at the event. Those who attended the conference in person and those who watched it online gained new insight into how critical it is to strengthen their trust in Jesus Christ.

"As we come unto Him, we have His promise of eternal life. People who trust the doctrine of Christ endure to the end," said Elder Evan A. Schmutz of the Seventy. As mentioned, believers in Jesus Christ can take solace in the gospel's message and find joy in their faith despite the difficulties that exist in the world.

Daily Herald reported that the meeting started with an unexpected announcement that one of the Quora of the Twelve Apostles members would not be there. After coming down with COVID-19, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland will not be present in the building, as stated by President Dallin H. Oaks of the first presidency, who noted this information to those in attendance and those watching from around the world.

Moreover, Elder Gary E. Stevenson told the congregation on the second day of the conference on Palm Sunday, Apr. 2, emphasizing the significance that should be placed on Holy Week and Easter, even more than Christmas.

He pointed out that the Book of Mormon, in addition to the New Testament, is a testimony to Jesus and the narrative of his journey in his resurrected glory to his descendants who lived in the Americas.

Stevenson recommended reading chapter 11 of the Book of Mormon's 3 Nephi, which details Christ's resurrected visit to the Nephites after his arrival to their land. These biblical passages on Easter provide accounts of the resurrection.

According to President Henry B. Eyring, the second counselor in the first presidency, the only way for the world's people to find peace is through Christ and the sacrifice he made for them.

Growth and Oppositions in The Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Missionary work has always been an integral part of the Christian faith, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is no exception. Around the middle of the nineteenth century, converts were actively urged to join the saints at their gatherings in the United States. The ever-increasing numbers of immigrants from Europe and the eastern parts of the United States quickly fueled the ever-increasing opposition.

The church's headquarters was initially located in New York, but they were relocated to Ohio, then they went to Missouri, and finally, they moved to Illinois. In 1839, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints founded the town of Nauvoo, Illinois, in a problematic swampland located along the Mississippi River. They began building a city of beautiful homes, prosperous farms, and thriving enterprises under Joseph Smith's direction, during which time they drained the swamps and removed the obstacles that stood in their way. Moreover, they constructed a temple, and by 1844, the population of Nauvoo was comparable to that of Chicago. The rising suspicion fostered an atmosphere of intense tension and distrust, and fear that spread among nearby villages.

