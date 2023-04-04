In September of last year, the police department of La Grange Park received a report of sexual assault that involved young victims. After speaking with the alleged victims, the authorities identified the culprit as a youth leader at Rock of Ages Church in Maywood.

The 48-year-old La Grange Park resident and suspect, Tony E. Moton, is being looked into for allegedly sexually assaulting two young people.

Youth Leader Caught for Alleged Sexual Assault: Things to Consider Regarding Cases Like This

According to Fox 32 Chicago, the police detectives arrested Tony E. Moton on March 31, 2023, concerning the sexual assault allegations. He was charged with two counts of sexual assault but the Cook County State's Attorney.

Sexual assault is a crime most common in some religious institutions and also targets vulnerable youth or minors. Sexual assault crimes are often divided into two main categories, and these are sexual penetration crimes and sexual contact crimes.

According to Criminal Defense Lawyer, States may refer to these acts by different names. Still, the illegal behavior at their foundation is typically characterized as sodomy or sexual penetration without the victim's consent. Sodomy refers to oral sex or the penetration of the anus with a body part or object. In contrast, sexual penetration is commonly described as the penetration of the vagina with a body part or thing.

Most states punish sexual behavior that doesn't include penetration, like a sexual battery or unlawful sexual contact, in addition to offenses involving sexual penetration. An intimate area of the body should never be touched without the victim's agreement, whether for sexual arousal, pleasure or to coerce the victim into touching the offender's body.

While some states only consider sexual touching the sexual battery, others define it as sexual penetration. Such crimes only happen when the victim has not given consent to the tyrant and is dominated by the criminal.

Things to Remember Regarding Sexual Assault

There are things to consider and remember when facing the adversity of sexual assault. The victim is always the one holding the judgment, or the right to express and be believed on how they felt during the assault, disregarding what the criminal was feeling, according to Equal Rights.

Even though the tyrant believed that what they have done is valid and harmless, being charged with sexual assault depends on the victim's feelings, if they have been threatened, forced, or felt unsafe. Everyone must keep in mind that a victim or survivor may not instantly object to or deny sexual harassment or assault. They might feel unprepared, fear the perpetrator's reaction, or be too weak to give their consent.

In cases of an event where the victim has previously given their consent to sexual activity with the tyrant, consent will always be a requirement. The victims of sexual assault cannot be blamed for what they have gone through, for they didn't in their good conscience wanted to be assaulted in such cases.

