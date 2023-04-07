Holy Week, or Semana Santa, is a time allotted for contemplation and confession in the Philippines. The season brings to recall for Catholics the crucifixion of Christ and the love that he had for all people regardless of their beliefs.

According to iMoney Ph, there are several practices and traditions in the Philippines that honor the sacrifices that Jesus made that led to his death and resurrection. One of these practices is called the "Visita Iglesia," It consists of participants going to various churches in their community to pray at the "14 stations of the cross." The following are the must-visit churches during the Holy Week.

1. Pink Sisters Chapel and Convent, Tagaytay

As per Kkday, one of Tagaytay's most well-known places of worship and pilgrimage is the Pink Sisters Chapel. The church may be found calmly standing amid a verdant landscape filled with trees and colorful flora. After your prayers, you are welcome to stroll about the garden to immerse yourself in thought further.

2. Immaculate Conception Parish Church, Bauan

The Bauan Church is a beautiful place to draw motivation if you're looking for a good redemption story. Before finding a permanent home in its present location in Bauan, the parish had to move several times and have its church completely demolished and rebuilt several times after it had been in operation since 1590. The bright and symmetrical appearance seen from the outside of the neo-classical building that serves as the church creates a mood that is all it's own.

3. Immaculate Conception Parish Church, Balayan

As you go north toward Balayan, you will come across another National Cultural Heritage worth your time. The grey exterior of Balayan Church is nicely contrasted by the beautiful red brick bell tower that can be found there. Most of this church's exquisite ceiling paintings, golden altarpieces, and intricate nave tiles date back to its initial construction and have been kept throughout its 400-year history.

4. Transfiguration Chapel of Caleruega, Nasugbu

The Transfiguration Chapel, most commonly referred to as Caleruega Church, is the most beautiful building on the grounds of the Caleruega Retreat Center. The church is surrounded by verdant vegetation, making the crimson brick construction of the building stand out dramatically. In addition to praying, you can engage in more severe introspection by strolling around the grounds of the retreat facility.

5. Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, Quiapo Manila

According to Pawn Hero Blog, the Quiapo Church, also known as the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, is often considered the most visited religious structure in the Philippines. It is the ideal location to end your church-hopping adventure and get much-needed relaxation after an enjoyable and enlightening day.

Visita Iglesia in the Philippines

The Church and Culture stated Visita Iglesia comprises attending at least seven churches on Holy Thursday and Good Friday. This tradition originates from a Roman tradition headed in the 16th century by St. Philip Neri.

Some believers travel from one place of worship to another without wearing shoes. In some instances, people even carry a cross to symbolically take part in Christ's ordeal on the road to his crucifixion. However, most of them do it by automobile, driving with their family and friends to visit churches further apart. Some people even combine it, less penitentially, with sightseeing on the side, as long as it keeps the main aim of the journey strong.

