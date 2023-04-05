It's been questioned by some people on how much the pope makes in a year and also if they own expensive properties. Right now, the current leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has an estimated net worth of over $16 million.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, popularly known as Francis, assumed the position in 2013 when his predecessor, Pope Benedict the XVI, retired due to old age and declining health. Pope Francis made history as the first Latin American Pope ever to be seated.

Estimated Salary and Net Worth of the Pope

Since his designation as the Pope, Francis has made several changes and led the Catholic Church to a new era wherein some of the philosophical matters that are usually frowned upon get his support. He is now bringing some traditional practices to join modernization. Despite being such a powerful individual, Pope Francis has been a professionally humble and down-to-earth person giving a good role model for prominent officials and everyone.

According to Marca, he has a comfortable lifestyle and less money than some of his predecessors, who have accumulated substantial wealth while in government. Pope Francis is regarded as one of the most welcoming popes in history, and the Catholic Church has significantly benefited from his leadership. His leadership has won him a worldwide following as he strives to promote more empathy and understanding within the church.

By the time Francis was seated as the pope, he didn't accept the $32,000 salary. Instead, he suggested donating the money to the church, creating a foundation, placing it in trust, or giving it to a family member. Francis never received money from the church, even in the days when he was still not the pope.

Pope Francis has consistently followed his Jesuit concept of leading a humble and modest life, the Vatican declared in 2001. The pope has access to specific resources that come with his office, but he has decided to live and devote himself to his religious responsibilities. These things are not included in his net worth.

According to CACKNOWLEDGE, even though the pope does not accept the money, he has an estimated $16 million for all the assets he might enjoy as the Catholic church leader. Despite not using the money for his own gain, it is still named after him and still considered his property.

Pope Francis Chooses to Be Humble in Front of Many

Pope Francis has decided to downgrade his papal gear and live a simple lifestyle to make the whole world see that the "church is poor and for the poor," according to an article in Vox. He doesn't like that he will live a nice and comfortable life while others worldwide suffer.

This style of austerity is a sign of the financial reform that Pope Francis wants to enact throughout the Catholic Church, not just a matter of personal preference. He wants to turn the church's attention away from financial prosperity and toward its mission of helping the underprivileged and outcasts.

