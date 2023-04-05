Pastor Dean Elliott was recently killed in a car accident while travelling to a Michigan church to preach. He was hit by a 30-year-old man driving the wrong way.

Tragic Death of the 'Missionary Evangelist' Pastor

According to The Christian Post, on Monday, Apr. 3, Pastor Patrick Pointer said his heart was broken. In January, he was reportedly forced to resign from my position as the Manistee Assembly of God (MAG) pastor because of specific health problems. Since then, the church has not had a Pastor; instead, they have received pastoral care from guest speakers, pastors, missionaries, and evangelists weekly. On Sunday, Apr. 2, pastor and missionary evangelist Dean Elliot passed away in a car accident while traveling to preach at MAG's Sunday service.

He also said that this Easter season was a celebration of what is known as Jesus' "Triumphal Entrance" into Jerusalem. Dean joyfully celebrated his victorious entrance into Heaven and into the arms of Jesus. "Prayers for his family and friends and all of those who are in the state of grieving at this tragedy. We know that Dean loved the call of God on his life and died in pursuit of his passion for serving Jesus Christ," Pastor Porinter added.

Moreover, M Live reported that the Michigan Department of Transportation officials have stated that they have worked hard to avoid accidents involving drivers going the wrong way. Still, it is very problematic to reverse human behavior from a traffic engineering aspect.

Earlier, state police speculated that alcohol might have played a role in the collision. In addition, the man driving the wrong way, a Grand Rapids resident in his 30s, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Friends of Pastor Dean Elliott Mourns on His Death

A report from the WZZM13 stated that Elliott served as the first pastor of the Living Hope Assembly of God in Caledonia and also served at the Fennville Assembly of God for some time.

As mentioned, friends of Elliott's, such as Russell DeBord, a pastor at Sunset Chapel in Florida, have referred to him as a "wonderful man, devoted preacher of the gospel, and an incredibly skilled servant in the church."

A former pastor at Grand Rapids First Assembly of God in Grand Rapids and Brightmoor Tabernacle Church in Novi, Wayne Benson, stated that he has been close to the family of Elliot and was devastated to hear the news.

Elliott was 13 years old when Pastor Benson first met him at a church in Novi. He stated that Elliott had been his music Pastor in the past but that he had since become a lifelong friend. In addition to officiating at his father's funeral when he was only 16 years old, Pastor Benson had the privilege of watching him mature spiritually and grow throughout their time together.

On the other hand, Elliott's primary focus was not on pastoring but rather on ministering. He frequently gave talks at churches and raised money for other ministry endeavors. According to Pastor Benson, Elliot was known for serving alongside some of the great missionaries who had served in that region and some of the preachers who had begun churches in India; today, these churches have a combined membership of 20,000, 30,000, or 40,000 people. Also, he assisted them and came alongside them to assist in the raising of funds and to assist in the promotion of those ministries.

Benson went on to say that the ministry and everyone who had a relationship with Elliott suffered a loss with his passing. "He had very big, long arms of love. And he touched many thousands of people," the pastor added.

