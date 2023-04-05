The struggle of the Catholics in Nicaragua continues as they are continued to be discriminated against and left out. Ahead of the Holy Week, the church members are preparing for the upcoming Easter Sunday.

Holy Week processions have been restricted in Nicaragua due to unexplained security reasons and ties between the influential church and President Daniel Ortega, which is currently in bad shape.

Restrictions on the Holy Week Processions in Nicaragua

Ortega's government has decided to sever its ties to the Vatican after Pope Francis attacked him and called his leadership a "crude dictatorship" last month. With the actions of the president, many Nicaraguan Catholics are affected, giving them a lot of fear, and some are determined to defend their faith.

According to Reuters, despite the restrictions on the Friday procession, many members of the Catholic church are still determined to continue practicing their beliefs and faith. Maria Flores, a Nicaraguan Catholic, will push through attending indoor mas at the main cathedral in Managua.

A political analyst, Eliseo Nuñez, who is currently exiled and living in Costa Rica, said that the government had banned the Holy Week processions to prevent any potential conflict. He emphasized that the government is scared of the people's power, so they are imposing such restrictions.

President Ortega's office nor the police have ignored some contact and avoided making comments about the current situation. According to US News, the conflict between the church and the government of Nicaragua started after Bishop Ronaldo Alvarez, a prominent critic of the government, was sentenced to 26 years in prison. He was convicted of treason and other charges by judicial officials loyal to President Ortega's family.

Former Marxist rebel Ortega became a Catholic in 2005 and won the presidential election the following year. Since then, he has maintained his authority. Following violent anti-government protests that Catholic leaders tried to mediate, relations between Ortega's administration and the church deteriorated in 2018. Ortega saw these initiatives as a coup attempt.

Catholics in Nicaragua Forced to Create Alternative Actions in Practicing Traditional Beliefs

The ban on the Holy Week Processions has forced the Archdiocese of Managua to hold the Triumph Procession with the image of the Lord Jesus next to the Metropolitan Cathedral rather than doing a street procession. According to the story in El Pais, the Aquatic Stations of the cross have also been restricted, in which is a sad story for them, for this tradition has been running for almost 40 years without the approval of a religious leader, the Nicaraguan Tourism Institute (Intur) intended to do its own Via Crucis in the lake.

Processions planned by Bishop Socrates Sándigo to commemorate Jesus' triumphant arrival in Jerusalem were also canceled, even in regions controlled by Ortega loyalists, including the department of León. Due to circumstances beyond the authorities' control, the traditional pilgrimage to the church in Popoyuapa was canceled, leaving the Christ sculpture known as Jess del Rescate within the church.

