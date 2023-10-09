11 US citizens killed in Hamas’ assault against Israel; some taken hostage among Americans

The recent Hamas assault on Israel has left an indelible mark on the international community, with at least 11 American citizens confirmed dead, among hundreds of others. This unprecedented attack has brought together nations in grief and solidarity.

As the conflict continues to escalate, the toll on both sides continues to rise, with concerns for hostages and missing individuals mounting. By early Monday, the cumulative death toll had exceeded 1,100 and is anticipated to increase further.

According to Wall Street Journal, unidentified sources within Hamas and the Lebanese guerrilla group Hizbollah have alleged that Iran authorized the attack a week prior.

In a statement delivered by the White House as of Monday, President Joe Biden said, “As we continue to account for the horrors of the appalling terrorist assault against Israel this weekend and the hundreds of innocent civilians who were murdered, we are seeing the immense scale and reach of this tragedy.”

“Sadly, we now know that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed — many of whom made a second home in Israel,” added Biden.

Beyond the American casualties, the international community grapples with the enormity of the situation. Over 10 British citizens are feared dead or missing, adding to the growing list of casualties. France, Germany, and other nations are also reporting their citizens as victims of this merciless attack.

As the casualty figures in Israel rise above 800, the devastating impact on communities is becoming painfully evident. The victims range from civilians to emergency service workers, including police officers and members of the Israel Defence Forces. This attack has left an irreplaceable void in countless lives.

As the conflict rages on, the fate of those missing or held hostage remains uncertain. Families anxiously await news of their loved ones, their lives in limbo.

Several Christian churches and leaders in the United States are requesting prayers for those caught into the attack and denouncing the Hamas’ attack.

The White House has been expediting the initiation of a Senate confirmation process for President Joe Biden's chosen candidate for the role of U.S. ambassador to Israel, as reported by two White House sources.